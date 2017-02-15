Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 | Updated at 4:53 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere

First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 04:47 PM EST
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga(Photo : (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images))

Defender Nacho Fernandez expresses his admiration for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane for being close to the team which is one of the most important things that a coach must have to ensure unity. Nacho Fernandez said that he likes Zinedine Zidane because they are similar in attitude and principles.

Nacho Fernandez had shed light on Zinedine Zidane's role as a coach in Real Madrid and added that Zidane created an excellent atmosphere in the team. The 27-year old defender also emphasizes that Zinedine Zidane has introduced several tactics or technique for the team.

According to Goal, Zinedine Zidane took charge of team Madrid since last January 2016 after the club parted ways with Rafael Benitez. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane even guided the Santiago Bernabeu side to Champions League glory during his first season as a head coach.

Coach Zinedine Zidane spent his whole training session working with his players. The team had undergone intense shooting drills focusing on Pepe Reina's goal. Moreover, Coach Zidane also wants his team to take every opportunity that they can get while in the game.

Zinedine Zidane thinks that a first-minute pressure is a key to victory. The Madrid coach is aiming to provide entertaining and clinical attacking football to their supporters.

According to Marca, defender Nacho Fernandez said that they are very lucky to have Zidane as their coach and is looking forward to winning a Champions League. Nacho Fernandez added that coach Zidane is doing a good job in handling the team.

Los Blancos have outscored Madrid with 16 goals, conceding 10 with Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona Arsenal to show the need for the team to up their game in front of the goal with no margin of error. Real Madrid on the other hand, fires 110 shots in the group stage.

Defender Nacho Fernandez said that no players can lose at Real Madrid now that Coach Zinedine Zidane is a part of the team. There is a high level of pressure on every player, but it will help them stay 100 percent concentrated in every game.

SEE ALSO

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

T-Mobile ONE Unlimited Plan Adds HD Video, Hotspot To Compete With Verizon

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

TagsReal Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez, Coach Zinedine Zidane, zinedine zidane, Real Madrid, Real Madrid rumors

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

jack pearson making a murderer evidence

UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match

The official match ball for UEFA Champions League, declared by the Adidas has been made public.
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor Might Leave Philadelphia 76ers As Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Chase
NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump

NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump
NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended
NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James
Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics