Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere

Defender Nacho Fernandez expresses his admiration for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane for being close to the team which is one of the most important things that a coach must have to ensure unity. Nacho Fernandez said that he likes Zinedine Zidane because they are similar in attitude and principles.

Nacho Fernandez had shed light on Zinedine Zidane's role as a coach in Real Madrid and added that Zidane created an excellent atmosphere in the team. The 27-year old defender also emphasizes that Zinedine Zidane has introduced several tactics or technique for the team.

According to Goal, Zinedine Zidane took charge of team Madrid since last January 2016 after the club parted ways with Rafael Benitez. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane even guided the Santiago Bernabeu side to Champions League glory during his first season as a head coach.

Coach Zinedine Zidane spent his whole training session working with his players. The team had undergone intense shooting drills focusing on Pepe Reina's goal. Moreover, Coach Zidane also wants his team to take every opportunity that they can get while in the game.

Zinedine Zidane thinks that a first-minute pressure is a key to victory. The Madrid coach is aiming to provide entertaining and clinical attacking football to their supporters.

According to Marca, defender Nacho Fernandez said that they are very lucky to have Zidane as their coach and is looking forward to winning a Champions League. Nacho Fernandez added that coach Zidane is doing a good job in handling the team.

Los Blancos have outscored Madrid with 16 goals, conceding 10 with Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona Arsenal to show the need for the team to up their game in front of the goal with no margin of error. Real Madrid on the other hand, fires 110 shots in the group stage.

Defender Nacho Fernandez said that no players can lose at Real Madrid now that Coach Zinedine Zidane is a part of the team. There is a high level of pressure on every player, but it will help them stay 100 percent concentrated in every game.