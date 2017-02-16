Adele's Stunning Gown And The Story Behind The Lemon-Shaped Pin On Sunday's Grammy Awards 2017

Everything about Adele's gown in the recently held 2017 Grammy Awards last Sunday tells of her respect and high regards to Beyonce as they both share 3 nominations for record of the year, the song of the year, and album of the year awards. Beyonce and Adele are both superb talents and their contribution to the music industry cannot be questioned; therefore both artists deserve the highest honor that the Grammy's will present. However, her gown for the night's award will tell to whom Adele wanted the awards for.

Having known Adele's wardrobe preference, one may think that her closet mostly consists of black garments but showing off with a fern green Givenchy Haute Couture made everybody's head turn. According to reports from PEOPLE, Adele still maintained the long sleeves, high necklines, and bohemian detailing that she prefers but her choice of a bolder color has drawn a lot of conclusions and admiration for the pop star. What's more, Adele proudly showed off her "Angelo" tattoo that she made especially for her son.

With Adele's tight competition with Beyonce that night, the "Rolling In The Deep" singer still manages to look as regal and compose as she wears on an authentic lemon-shaped brooch, an obvious sign of camaraderie to the "Lemonade" album holder. Based on reports from Entertainment Tonight, Adele also braves out her performance that night as she performs her latest song "Hello", wiping away all the memories of last year's show wherein a technical difficulty has made an erroneous turn to Adele's performance. However, Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the Grammy's committed to making amends with Adele on her performance on Sunday.

Advertisement

Although it is already given that these two artists have fantastic gifts to offer and their every song and album launched are a sure hit in the billboards. But in Sunday's event, there will only be one who gets the award and it is up to the judges to weigh on their differences.