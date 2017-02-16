Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | Updated at 11:33 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Verizon, Yahoo Acquisition Update: New Agreement Still Undecided Due To Yahoo's 2013 Breach

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 16, 2017 09:40 AM EST
Verizon Said to Be Close to Revised Yahoo Deal

Verizon Said to Be Close to Revised Yahoo Deal(Photo : Bloomberg Technology / You Tube)

Yahoo shares achieved a tentative deal to be gained by Verizon that would shave about $250 million from its original cost. Verizon Communication Inc. is near to renegotiated deal for Yahoo Inc.'s internet properties that would lower the cost, after the exposure of security breaches at the web company.

According to USA Today, the CFRA examiner Scott Kessler said that the renegotiated arrangement would come as a help to Yahoo's shareholders and settle speculation that the deal could be postponed again or even abandoned by a series of information breaches that may affect few hundred million of Yahoo accounts. Yahoo shares turned an earlier decrease and rose around one percent to $45.60, while Verizon shares slightly declined to $47.94.

Moreover to the discount, Verizon and that remaining parts of Yahoo after the deal will be renamed Altaba Inc., which expected to share any progressing legal duties that identified with the breaches. Yahoo's two information breaches cast a dim shadow over the acquisition that was declared in July before the breaches were revealed.

In December, Yahoo said that the hackers in 2013 transmit data including clients' email addresses, mixed account password, and dates of birth. Bloomberg reported that the stolen information may permit criminals to go after more sensitive personal data somewhere else on the web. The declaration took after news in September 2014 breach that affects no less than 500 million of user's accounts.

A month ago, Yahoo said that the sale would be postponed to the second quarter as the company evaluates the effect from the breached and meets closing conditions. As indicated by a note from Kunal Madhukar, an examiner at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the potential revised arrangement signals that the investigations concerning the breach have been finished. The invasion of Yahoo's system has started worries from regulators and provoked lawsuits.

 

SEE ALSO

Amazon New Patent Describes How to Deploy Packages From Flying Drone

Mercedes Develops Electric Vehicle Form For A Long-Term Powertrain Strategy In US and Canada

Astronomers Earth-Like Discovery Named 'Super-Earth' Gliese 411b Is Impossible For Life Existence

PAL-V: A 'Promised' Flying Car Is Now Available in Pre-Order of €499,000/$599,000

Amazon Chime: One Application For All Communications, Supports Online Meeting for 200 People with Easy-to-Use Application

TagsYahoo, verizon communications, Altaba

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Eletricity Reykjanes

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Clarence House Announce The Engagement Of Prince William To Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William On The Verge of Separation, Reports Claim

Despite the fact that these claims could be valid, neither Kate Middleton nor Prince William has affirmed anything as of yet.
P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Intro to Salt Marshes

Salt Marshes Vanish as Rising Sea Cover Losing Ground, Endangered Animals Suffering More
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]
The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Support The British Asian Trust

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]
Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics