Astronomers Earth-Like Discovery Named 'Super-Earth' Gliese 411b Is Impossible For Life Existence

Since researchers keep on hunting life outside planet Earth, an international team of astronomers has discovered 60 new planets circling stars new Earth's planetary system. Among the new planets is a hot "super-Earth", called Gliese 411b, which has a rough surface and it is located in the fourth closest star system to the sun.

According to astronomers, the planet basically shows all closest stars to the sun have planets circling them, and some of these could resemble Earth. The revelation was made by an international team of researchers, which led by the University of Hertfordshire. In spite of the label "super-Earth", Dr. Mikko Tuomi told Fox News that Gliese 411b is excessively hot Earth and it is impossible for life to exist on its surface.

Gliese 411 and Gliese 411b are found eight light years from earth, which means six trillion miles away. Along with the 60 new planets, the researchers found an extra proof of a further 54 planets, bringing the sum of 114 of potential new worlds. The outcomes depend on 61,000 individuals observation of 1,600 stars for over 20-years by US astronomers by utilizing the Keck-I telescope in Hawaii.

Dr. Mikko Tuomi said that it is captivating to imagine that when the team takes a look at the closest stars, each of them seems to have planets circling in it. As indicated by Mail Online, the observations were part of the Lick-Carnegie Exoplanet Survey, which begun in 1996 by astronomers named Steve Vogt and Geoffrey Marcy from the University of California and Paul Butler, from the Carnegie Institute of Science, in Washington.

The Carnegie Institution of Science additionally led a group that included MIT to publish the information on the almost 61,000 observations of 1,600 stars. Dr. Butler added that the paper and information publish is one of his most distinguished accomplishments as an astronomer.