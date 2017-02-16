MacBook Pro 2017 Rumors: MacBook Pro Release Date Likely to be Delayed

According to MacBook Pro 2017 rumors, a new generation of laptop with high end specs are expected to come out some time this year. Earlier speculations indicated that the laptop may launch as early as March next year. However, first quarter release date seems unlikely at this point.

According to a recent article by Forbes, the new range of high end Apple laptops will not release in the market so soon, considering that the previous year's models are still fairly new in the market.

Even though the tech-giant is very predictable when it comes to release of their iPhones, but when it comes to MacBook Pro, the Cupertino-based tech company is rather coy. The report by the same publication, however, projected that based on MacBook Pro 2017 rumors, the company will most likely reveal their latest laptop by mid-2017.

Rumor also has it that since Apple introduced their innovative Touch Bar technology in 2016 MacBook Pro models, it is highly unlikely that MacBook Pro 2017 will witness a significant design change.

According to KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the changes that can be expected in 2017 edition of MacBook Pro will be more under-the-hood than external. The most recent MacBook Pro 2017 rumor indicates that Apple wants to acquire Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor for their new line of laptops.

Kuo noted in his extensive research notes that a 15-inch laptop is in the works that will feature Kaby Lake and 32GB RAM. The said model, according to MacBook Pro 2017 rumors, is what is expected to be launched this year, MacRumors reported. Since no considerable design change is expected, there is no reason for Apple to rush with the launch of this one.

Kuo also revealed that the MacBook Pro production may not start until September, which is another reason why the Apple enthusiasts will not see the much hyped laptop any sooner.

Other than extra memory storage and high-performing processor, MacBook Pro 2017 rumors suggest that the latest offering by Apple will be similar to MacBook models released in 2016.