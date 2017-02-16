'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Update: Karen Gillan To Reprise Role As Nebula, Shares Reason for Nebula's Change of Heart

Karen Gillan has been confirmed to be reprising her role as Nebula in the much anticipated Marvel movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." She has recently talked and shared about her role in an interview, where she revealed what is in store for her character in the upcoming sequel.

Nebula is the sister of the character Gamora. She despises her father Thanos so much for torturing her and turning her into a cybernetic assassin. It is said fans would know more about her and her background in Vol. 2.

According to MovieNewsGuide, Nebula was seen with her complete hair shaved in the first installment of the movie. But in the upcoming sequel, she will not be shaving her hairs completely.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, actress Karen Gillan said that she will shave only half of her head this time around. "But they took away the butt - like the underneath half part of my hair, and then only left the top part," She said after further adding that reprising the role was one of the best gift ever.

Gillan also revealed that the sequel will disclose Nebula's past. She added, "It's not much of a surprise that she is a pretty disturbed and angry woman with some dad issues. But in the second movie, we're going to start seeing just how much pain and torture that her father caused her."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" will also deeply explore the relationship between sisters Gamora and Nebula. According to Inverse, Vol. 2 is going to delve right into the relationship of the two.

Gillan even sad that the viewers might even feel a slight tinge of sympathy towards Nebula this time around because we really start to see the emotional side of her character. Furthermore, Karen Gillan said that they have allowed her to explore that and take the character to a completely different level in order to increase the intensity of her presence in the movie.

That is what Gillan really happy and excited for the movie. "The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" film is set for release in May 2017.