'Iron Man 4' Rumors: Plot Of Potential Film Discussed; Tony Stark To Appear In An Untitled MCU Movie?

Up until now, Robert Downey Jr. - who play's MCU's Bruce Wayne, Tony Stark - has yet to announce if the much-anticipated "Iron Man 4" has been given the green light. However, recent rumors surrounding the fourth Iron Man installment suggest that he may be appearing in an untitled and yet-to-be-announced Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Will Iron Man 4 see daylight?

According to The Christian Post, Marvel Studios has yet to mention anything about the current developments for "Iron Man 4." Fans right now are starting to worry that RDJ's Tony Stark will no longer have a fourth, and potentially final, standalone film. However, recent reports are now pointing out to a potential untitled Stark starrer.

Advertisement

Tony Stark to appear in untitled Marvel movie

Rumor has it that the genius billionaire superhero may be appearing in an upcoming MCU movie that has yet to receive its official title and release date. The rumors go on to suggest that the untitled Marvel movie may be slated for a 2020 launch. Marvel Studios has not given any confirmation regarding the legitimacy of these reports.

Phase 3 MCU Films

So far, the following movies are the ones officially included in the Phase 3 lineup of MCU films: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (May), "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (July), "Thor: Ragnarok" (November), "Black Panther" (February 2018), "Avengers: Infinity War" (May 2018), "Ant-Man And The Wasp" (July 2018), "Captain Marvel" (March 2019) and an untitled Avengers film (2019). Unfortunately, "Iron Man 4" has not yet been added to the roster of upcoming films.

New Iron man character

According to MoviePilot, other plot rumors suggest that "Iron Man 4" may introduce a new female lead character to replace Stark. Riri Williams was just introduced last year to the comic books and this has led some fans to speculate that she is going to be the new hero if ever the fourth installment does happen.

In the comic books, Stark has finally called it quits and handed down the baton to young Riri Williams, who has been branded as "Ironheart" and will continue the legacy that Iron Man star