Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 03, 2017 | Updated at 10:55 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Iron Man 4' Rumors: Plot Of Potential Film Discussed; Tony Stark To Appear In An Untitled MCU Movie?

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 03, 2017 09:22 AM EST
'Iron Man 4' Rumors: Plot Of Potential Film Discussed; Tony Stark To Appear In An Untitled MCU Movie?

'Iron Man 4' Rumors: Plot Of Potential Film Discussed; Tony Stark To Appear In An Untitled MCU Movie?(Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Up until now, Robert Downey Jr. - who play's MCU's Bruce Wayne, Tony Stark - has yet to announce if the much-anticipated "Iron Man 4" has been given the green light. However, recent rumors surrounding the fourth Iron Man installment suggest that he may be appearing in an untitled and yet-to-be-announced Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Will Iron Man 4 see daylight?

According to The Christian Post, Marvel Studios has yet to mention anything about the current developments for "Iron Man 4." Fans right now are starting to worry that RDJ's Tony Stark will no longer have a fourth, and potentially final, standalone film. However, recent reports  are now pointing out to a potential untitled Stark starrer.

Tony Stark to appear in untitled Marvel movie

Rumor has it that the genius billionaire superhero may be appearing in an upcoming MCU movie that has yet to receive its official title and release date. The rumors go on to suggest that the untitled Marvel movie may be slated for a 2020 launch. Marvel Studios has not given any confirmation regarding the legitimacy of these reports.

Phase 3 MCU Films

So far, the following movies are the ones officially included in the Phase 3 lineup of MCU films: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (May), "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (July), "Thor: Ragnarok" (November), "Black Panther" (February 2018), "Avengers: Infinity War" (May 2018), "Ant-Man And The Wasp" (July 2018), "Captain Marvel" (March 2019) and an untitled Avengers film (2019). Unfortunately, "Iron Man 4" has not yet been added to the roster of upcoming films.

New Iron man character

According to MoviePilot, other plot rumors suggest that "Iron Man 4" may introduce a new female lead character to replace Stark. Riri Williams was just introduced last year to the comic books and this has led some fans to speculate that she is going to be the new hero if ever the fourth installment does happen.

In the comic books, Stark has finally called it quits and handed down the baton to young Riri Williams, who has been branded as "Ironheart" and will continue the legacy that Iron Man star

SEE ALSO

'The Predator' Franchise Is Coming Back To The Big Screen, May Be Adding A New Punisher Star

Why Marvel Killed Ultimates 2 & Some of its Most Powerful Characters

'Avengers: Infinity War' Update: Casting Call Confirms Captain Marvel & More

Avengers: Infinity War Update: Film Shooting Begins In January 2017

TagsMarvel, iron man 4, Robert Downey Jr.

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Scientists rally scientists protests against climate change data

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea

Human's oldest ancestor found was older than the age of the Jurassic period. Scientists from China, Germany and United Kingdom found 540 million years old fossil that was used to be the ancestor of modern vertebrates, including humans.
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Social worker Nuria Casulleres shows a portrait of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to an elderly woman during a memory activity at the Cuidem La Memoria elderly home.

Deep Brain Stimulation To Treat Alzheimer's Disease, Same Method Which Successfully Treats Parkinson's
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics