Xiaomi Mi5s Plus Review: A Vigorous Flagship With A Dual-Camera Monster, costs $400

Xiaomi Mi5s Plus Review - The Xiaomi Monster Phone

Recently, Xiaomi has been rolling out its one of the most powerful and fantastic Mi5s Plus that the company has ever constructed. The smartphone costs $400, however, on its given spec-sheet, the phone can compete for even the most pricey flagships.

Digital Trends reported that Xiaomi's Mi5S Plus designs are looking incredible, and it is sticking nearly to the established theme,  shapely bodies with bent brushed metal back panels. It is fundamentally the same as the Redmi Pro, the last Xiaomi phone that inspected firmly on a bigger scale.

As the name implies, the Mi5s Plus is a bigger phone than the Mi5s, because of its screen size measures 5.7 inches with 1080 display. It would have been nice to have  2K resolution panel, however, the display is still bounty sharp, bright, and detailed.

Gizmo China added that the gadget looks like a pricey phone because of its all-metal back cover. Additionally, the build quality is first-rate. There are no moving parts or shatter buttons and it is quite nice to hold in the hand in spite of its tremendous impression.

A fingerprint sensor is enclosed on the back under the twin camera lenses. It is effortlessly found when grabbing the phone, and snappy to respond. In addition to locking the phone, it can secure applications and initiate a child mode.

The Mi5s Plus has two 13MP cameras with f/2.0 opening and PDAF. The first is a customary shooter and the other is a monochrome sensor that takes a picture in high contrast. Moreover, it has a double tone dual-LED flash for night photography.

Xiaomi Mi5s Plus has equipped some serious hardware components that extremely impressive. The high-end models sports a brand new Snapdragon 821 chip, 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and enormous 128GB UFS 2.0-based storage. The Xiaomi Mi5s Plus ships with the Android 6.0-based MIUI 8 that as of already seen on other Xiaomi phones.

 

