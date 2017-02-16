Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | Updated at 10:21 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Mac Malware Discovered by Bitdefender is Linked to APT28 Group of Hackers Utilizes Xagent Tool

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 16, 2017 10:20 PM EST
New Mac Malware Linked to Russian Hackers of US Election

New Mac Malware Linked to Russian Hackers of US Election(Photo : Wochit News/ You Tube)

Hackers that has been affiliated with Russian government are believed to have hacked the DNC a year ago is the group behind one of the biggest cyberspionage campaigns. Hackers have been focusing on Mac clients using a malware designed that is intended to take passwords, screenshots, and steal backup iPhone information.

ZDNet reported that this malware, found by cyber security analyst at Bitdefender, is thought to be connected to the APT28 group, which was blamed for interfering in the United Stated presidential race. APT28 is involved of mostly Russian-speaking programmers who work during the Russian business hours. Bitdefender clarified on a report that group has focused on Ukraine, Spain, Russia, Romania, United States, and Canada.

Bitdefender takes note of various similarities between the malware attacks against Macs, which have been occurring since September 2016. The security company said that APT28 is made in a particular indirect access for Mac called Xagent, a new type of malware targets victims running Mac OS X and install a secluded backdoor access into the system which empowers the criminals to do cyberspionage activities.

According to BGR, APT28 is believed to be acting on behalf of the Russian government, which means it is not about taking information from regular individuals. Rather, the group is developing tools for a wide range of operating framework, including the one that is esteemed to be more secure than others.

Hacking an iPhone is more complicated than an Android smartphone, yet, getting access to somebody's Mac, which can contain unencrypted iPhone backups, is much easier. Forensic confirmation recommends that the Mac OS paired behind Xagent offers indistinguishable strings to the Komplex downloader, which previously utilized by the APT28 group. This piece of Mac malware might not influence consistent Apple computer users, particularly after Apple discovers approaches to keep it from working and the investigation into Xagent is still ongoing.

 

SEE ALSO

Verizon, Yahoo Acquisition Update: New Agreement Still Undecided Due To Yahoo's 2013 Breach

El Niño 2015-2016 Has Been Found Activated In 29 Beaches Across the West Coast

Amazon New Patent Describes How to Deploy Packages From Flying Drone

Mercedes Develops Electric Vehicle Form For A Long-Term Powertrain Strategy In US and Canada

Astronomers Earth-Like Discovery Named 'Super-Earth' Gliese 411b Is Impossible For Life Existence

TagsMac OS X, Mac Malware, Russian hackers, APT28 group, Xagent

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Mariah Carey on Jimmy Kimmel Live Mariah Carey Valentines

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

It has been confirmed that Carmelo Anthony will be replacing Kevin Love in the All-Star game after the Cavs center got injured and will miss the next six weeks due to knee surgery.
NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant To Have A Spot In Lakers Front Office

NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant At Lakers Front Office
UFC 200: Brock Lesnar

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good
NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James And The Cavs

NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game
UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics