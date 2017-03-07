Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, March 07, 2017 | Updated at 7:49 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple To Equip OLED Display On Every New iPhone Soon

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 07, 2017 04:58 PM EST
Apple â€“ Introducing iPhone 7

Apple â€“ Introducing iPhone 7(Photo : Youtube/Apple)

Apple has already turned a subject of wide speculations and rumors over its upcoming masterpiece: iPhone 8. Among all these, the latest insight may turn out to be one of the most awaited additions to be seen on this next brand new instalment of iPhone lineup. As per reports Apple will be leaving up to its addiction with its conventional LCD panels and will implement the latest trend of OLED display on all its iPhone handsets very soon. Also, iPhone would be the first smartphone in this queue to showcase full OLED made front panel.

According to Macrumors, a new supply chain has recently revealed that Apple is planning to cover all its iPhone models with OLED by the end of 2019. The tech giant is also said to manufacture 60 million units of iPhone 8 with OLED panels by late 2017. Apple is also hinted to double the evolving of OLED-equipped iPhones by 2018. However, the next advancements in iPhone lineup: iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are still expected to launch with LCD panel only. Although, this hasn't been confirmed by any official sources from Apple's end. Both the handsets are thought to be released by the end of the third quarter of 2017.

As per a report by Patently Apple, the company is indicated to order Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) from three Korean companies including one of the well-known circuit boards giant: Interflex. The later is even said to make another $800 million worth facility solely for making these sort of FPCBs. Reports also suggest that the other two OLED suppliers are Samsung and BH. The Cupertino-based tech master is said to equip OLED panels in the upcoming editions of earlier iPhones as well by 2019.

The iPhone 8 is said to flaunt a wide OLED display with 5.8 inches of the front panel. The operational area would, however, be around 5.15-5.20 inches on the panel. The handset is also hinted to come with a dedicated Touch ID alongside a fingerprint sensor embedded on the screen only.

SEE ALSO

5 Reasons Why You Must Go For HP Spectre 15 Over Microsoft Surface Pro 4

Android Users Can Now Find Google Drive Files Just By Looking For Those In Search App: Know How

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Coming Up In May 2017 Packed With Revolutionary Features

Samsung's New Exynos 9 Chipset Performs High Consuming Less Power

LG G6 To Have Dual 13 MP Rear Shooter With Wide Field of View

TagsiPhone 8, Apple iPhone 8 specs and features, iPhone 8 OLED screen, Apple iPhone 8 rumors, iPhone 8 release

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Mexican rights human rights in U.S

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Sheryl Nome is back

Sheryl Nome Returns For Macross' 35th Anniversary: Past Singers Coming Soon?

Sheryl Nome from "Macross Frontier" has been teased to be returning once again.
Margot Robbie attends the 'Suicide Squad' World Premiere at The Beacon Theatre on August 1, 2016 in New York City.

â€˜Marianâ€™ Movie News: Margot Robbie to Play Maid Marian in New 'Robin Hood' Movie; Plot Details Here!
Josh Gad Visits Disneyland

'Beauty and the Beast' News: LeFou Actor Josh Gad Proud of Gay Character in Movie
Prince Harry Visits The Caribbean - Day 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding Imminent? Couple Enjoys Attending Wedding in Jamaica [RUMORS]
Princess Poppy and Branch from "Trolls"

'Trolls 2' News & Update: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Will Be Back in Sequel, Universal DreamWorks Animation Confirms
The Paley Center For Media Presents An Evening With "Bones"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' 20th Anniversary News: David Boreanaz NOT Down for Remakes, Reunions [DETAILS]
Rihanna attends the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna AW16 Collection during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week at 23 Wall Street on February 12, 2016 in New York City.

Rihanna Receives Harvard Humanitarian Award; 'Bad Girl' Singer Was Determined To 'Save Kids All Over The World'

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" Episode Surprises Fans With Unexpected Scenes

'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon' Episode 5 Spoilers: Love Triangle Starts; More Intimate Moments for Min Hyuk and Bong Soon; The Purpose of her Strength

Ladies Take Notes! Emma Watsons Gave Her All Time Favorite Products To Keep Her Clean & Refresh; Watsons Slammed Piers Morgan About Feminism

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update: More Details On Game's EA/Origin Access Trial Revealed

â€˜Dragon Ball Superâ€™ Episode 82 Spoilers: Goku Might Not Stand A Chance Against Toppo The Next God Of Destruction

Google Gadgets: Nexus 7 2017, Pixel 2 Rumored To Be VR Ready

'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers: Elizabeth Is In Tough Situation; PH Embassy Cries Foul Over Negative Depict In PH President

Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Might Sport Larger 5.8- Inch OLED Screen Display In 2018

'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3' Update: Game Is Delayed AGAIN; Reason For Delay Revealed

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Officially Seperated, Reports

Nintendo Switch Console And Accessories Buyer's Guide Is Here

â€˜Suitsâ€™ Season 7 Spoilers: Mike Being In Season 7 Plus Other Scenes

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka So In Love: Diva Posts Steamy Kiss On Instagram But Still Wonâ€™t Reveal Details

'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 18 Spoilers: Sheldon Seek Leonard's Mom For Advice; Iain Armitage To Play Young Sheldon In Spin-off

Brazil's Economic And Political Crisis Is Still In Critical Stage

'Logan' Hugh Jackman Finally Spill Who Might Be The Next Wolverine; Ryan Reynolds will Probably Chasing Hugh In A Long Time

Report: NASA Plans To Find 'Ocean Worlds' On Jupiter's Icy Moon

Verizon Owners Of Galaxy S7 And S7 Edge Are Now Receiving Their Official Nougat 7.0 Updates

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

ETS15 Fireside Chat: Dr. John B. Goodenough on energy, storage, and life
Tech

Lithium Battery Inventor At 94 Years Old Works With Team On More Efficient, Safer & Longer-Lasting Battery
Huawei Technologies Co. Consumer Devices Division Chief Executive Officer Richard Yu Speaks At A Launch Event
Business

Huawei P9 And P9 Plus Welcomes New Updates For Android Nougat 7.0 [VIDEO]
Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
Entertainment

'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Available Soon onn Blu-Ray, DVD; Official Plot Synopsis Revealed
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics