Apple To Equip OLED Display On Every New iPhone Soon

Apple has already turned a subject of wide speculations and rumors over its upcoming masterpiece: iPhone 8. Among all these, the latest insight may turn out to be one of the most awaited additions to be seen on this next brand new instalment of iPhone lineup. As per reports Apple will be leaving up to its addiction with its conventional LCD panels and will implement the latest trend of OLED display on all its iPhone handsets very soon. Also, iPhone would be the first smartphone in this queue to showcase full OLED made front panel.

According to Macrumors, a new supply chain has recently revealed that Apple is planning to cover all its iPhone models with OLED by the end of 2019. The tech giant is also said to manufacture 60 million units of iPhone 8 with OLED panels by late 2017. Apple is also hinted to double the evolving of OLED-equipped iPhones by 2018. However, the next advancements in iPhone lineup: iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are still expected to launch with LCD panel only. Although, this hasn't been confirmed by any official sources from Apple's end. Both the handsets are thought to be released by the end of the third quarter of 2017.

As per a report by Patently Apple, the company is indicated to order Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) from three Korean companies including one of the well-known circuit boards giant: Interflex. The later is even said to make another $800 million worth facility solely for making these sort of FPCBs. Reports also suggest that the other two OLED suppliers are Samsung and BH. The Cupertino-based tech master is said to equip OLED panels in the upcoming editions of earlier iPhones as well by 2019.

Advertisement

The iPhone 8 is said to flaunt a wide OLED display with 5.8 inches of the front panel. The operational area would, however, be around 5.15-5.20 inches on the panel. The handset is also hinted to come with a dedicated Touch ID alongside a fingerprint sensor embedded on the screen only.