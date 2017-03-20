iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Are Apple's Next Big Thing

An Iphone 7 Plus with its new dual camera is displayed at Puerta del Sol Apple Store the day the company launches their Iphone 7 and 7 Plus on September 16, 2016 in Madrid, Spain.(Photo : Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Customers who are a huge Apple fans may find these iPhone 7 and 7 Plus a perfect phone which might fit their needs. However, they must grab the phone as soon as possible because Colorware might be producing a limited number of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Retro Edition units.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are quite expensive compared to the standard iPhone phones. Apple's retro Mac rendition of the phablet iPhone 7 Plus still carries the iconic and famous Apple logo on its back panel. The phone has a beige paint job with brushed gray stripes on the sides.

According to TechTimes, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are considered as the most popular smartphones around the world. The third-party accessory manufacturer gave the iPhone 7 Plus a retro look.

For customers who are not accustomed to the Colorware, it is a specialized custom-made gadgets and skins manufacturer which is based in Minnesota. The company has launched the old version of iPhone 7 Plus.

Aside from having the iconic logo of the company, the old model of iPhone 7 Plus has a multi-colored logo of the enterprise. The stripes in a dark beige color were painted on the edges of the black iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple's iPhone 7 Plus is already available for a limited period. Furthermore, Colorware Company is offering the unlocked variant of the phone as well as the onboard storage capacity of the variant which is 256 GB.

Apple's iPhone 7, on the other hand, has also proved itself as a good phone choice of the customers. The iPhone has waterproof capabilities with an impressive dual-lens camera that is capable of all kinds of photographic wizardry.

Apple has also discarded the 16GB and 64GB models and launched a new 256 GB model - which has the same amount of storage as Apple's top-of-the-range iPad Pro. According to Mirror, iPhone 7 with 32GB cost £599. The 128GB version cost £699. Apple's iPhone 7 Plus is quite luxurious and expensive costing £719 for the cheapest model with 32GB, 128GB variant for £819, and 256GB for £919.



