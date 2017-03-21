Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

NBA Power Ranking Update: Golden State, Spurs Got The Highest Ranks

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 21, 2017 07:27 PM EDT
Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at ORACLE Arena on March 18, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at ORACLE Arena on March 18, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo : Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There are still 25 days remaining until the start of the playoff. Several teams remain up for grabs in the standings and NBA Power Ranking from home court. And there is still time left to appreciate Vivek's weird Sacramento science project, red-hot Trail Blazers, and the pesky Sixers who can win more games than the Knicks.

According to ESPN, the Golden State Warriors is one of the best team that returned to the summit weekly NBA Power Ranking by default. The 3-0 game against the three sub-500 teams from the Eastern Conference does not necessarily mean that the Warriors are following to their best but the team as able to climbed up on top of NBA Power Ranking.

The committee can't just forget the fact that the Golden State which recently garnered 2-5 over the seven-game stretch starting in the night in Washington that leads them to be on the list of NBA Power Ranking.

The most memorable moments throughout the season was when Bulls was defeated by the Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers, the Celtics team, the Raptors as well as the Spurs. And that's why Golden State Warriors is in the NBA Power Ranking. Fans might think that the Bulls may lose some games, but some are confident that the team can also beat anyone in any games.

The Golden State Warriors has bounced back to No. 1 in the NBA Power Ranking, entering Monday night's trip going to Oklahoma City. Fans are excited on what the Warriors can do in their final regular season showdown with the Thunder.

According to USA Today, the NBA Power Ranking for Week 20 of the 2016-2016 season starts with Golden State Warriors (55-14) +1 that ranks as number one followed by San Antonio Spurs (52-16) -1 that ranks as the second. The Golden State Warriors hit the gas pedal after the Spurs tied the Warriors to the Number one spot in the NBA Power Ranking.

