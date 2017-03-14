Archaeologists Discovers Ancient Tomb In China Decorated With Colorful Murals

Every year several artifacts have been discovered all over the world. Each of the ancient discoveries has their stories and history to tell. Just like the recently discovered ancient tomb in China that is decorated with murals.

The ancient tomb in China which was found in Zhangzi county, Shanxi province is believed to be more than 900 years old. According to China Daily, the ancient tomb in China decorated with murals is from the Jin Dynasty dated 1115-1234.

Archaeologists who discovered the ancient tomb in China said that the entrance way of the tomb is sealed off with bricks. The team had to enter through a hole in the arch-shaped roof to explore what's inside the tomb.

Based on the description given, the ancient tomb in China is decorated with colorful murals painted on a white background. The upper parts of the tomb feature several acts of filial piety. A researcher from Shanxi Archaeological Research Institute said that the murals engraved in the tomb depict people ways of working and cooking.

Upon flanking the gate of the ancient tomb in China, archaeologists saw some images of herdsmen and cattle. The pictures are also adorned with floral, cloud motifs, and animals. According to Live Science, scientists found cremated human remains in an urn located in the middle of the tomb.

No texts were found inside the ancient tomb in China, but the team of archaeologists believes that it belongs to a husband and wife. The murals on the wall of the tomb show servants, cranes, as well as different articles of colorful clothing which is still vibrant despite the passage of time.

The clothes in the ancient tomb in China mural are painted with sky blue, beige, bluish-gray, pink, and yellowish-brown. The painting also shows four round plates on a long rectangular table in front of the clothes stand.



