LG Aristo Or LG K8 2017 Features Android N, Snapdragon 425, 5-Inch Display, And More

The US-based wireless carrier T-Mobile recently announced that LG would be releasing its highly affordable smartphone named LG Aristo which was rebranded to LG K8 2017. The affordable is expected to be available on T-Mobile starting January 25.

According to Phone Arena, LG Aristo has been rebranded to LG K8 2017 - smartphone which was announced in the global market last December. The latest LG device runs with Android 7 Nougat, features a 5-inch 720p display, and supported with VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling.

LG Aristo or LG K8 2017 is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The phone also has 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB expandable internal memory with 2410 mAh battery. LG K8 2017 also features a 13 MP rear camera with LED flash as well as a 5 MP front-facing camera which one of the favorite features of customers.

According to the Gadgets Post, 2017 is the year where customers can see several affordable phones sell in the market and LG K8 2017 is already a good deal for those with an immediate requirement. Customers who are particular with colors, they have to not that with U.S. Cellular, they could only get the blue variant.

However, customers can also get the silver version of LG K8 2017 with MetroPCS or T-Mobile as the carrier. LG Aristo would cost $144 on T-Mobile or $6 per month for two years with payment plans by the company.

After the rebate on the MetroPCS listing, LG K8 2017 would cost $59 which is considered as the cheapest in its catalog. However, MetroPCS suddenly shows an increase in the percentage of subscribers compares to T-Mobile during the past few years.

Now, T-Mobile is currently offering a 25 percent of a Tech 21 protective case as well as a screen protector to LG K8 2017 if both of the items will be purchased together. The new phone was announced in January this year together with K7 2017.



