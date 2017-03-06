Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Samsung Updates: Here's What Samsung Galaxy S8 Looks Like

Mar 06, 2017
As Samsung Galaxy S8's date of release is getting closer, several leaks start to surface showing the specifications of the smartphone on videos. The information leaks about its full functional units will continue to pour in online.

According to Android Headlines, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 will be considered as a performance powerhouse. The smartphone will feature 10nm processors with 6GB of RAM. Recently, some images of Samsung Galaxy S8 were leaked, showing off its real appearance. The smartphone despite inside the case does not stop the customers from seeing the design.

Samsung Galaxy S8's display has been turned on which lets customers see its wallpaper, clock as well as its on-screen home key. The phone has two physical keys. Furthermore, it has a power or lock button which is located in its right part.

Customers can find its volume adjustment and the Bixby Al buttons on the left part. Samsung Galaxy S8 also has the primary camera sensor at the back which is flanked by a dual-tone LED flash, fingerprint scanner, and heart rate sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S8's fingerprint scanner is located next to the camera sensor. This is not something that customers see every day. However, all Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks suggest where the fingerprint scanner should be.

Samsung Galaxy S8 has thin bezels both above and below the display. The display is curved on the sides. According to Forbes, the regular Galaxy S8 model will have a 5.8-inch display compare to the Samsung Plus variant which is expected to have a 6.2-inch panel.

Samsung already confirmed during this year's Mobile World Congress that it would be introducing its new Galaxy S8 on March 29 and is expected to go on sale in April. The new smartphone will be powered by either Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 depending on where the customer purchased the unit.

