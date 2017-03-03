Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

AMD’s New Ryzen 7 1800X Capability Could Surpass Intel’s CPU

First Posted: Mar 03, 2017 08:08 PM EST
AMD Ryzen 7 1700, 1700X, 1800X Now Available for Pre-orders in Amazon; Plus Stores With Bundles Specified

AMD Ryzen 7 1700, 1700X, 1800X Now Available for Pre-orders in Amazon; Plus Stores With Bundles Specified(Photo : Facebook/AMD)

People who are mostly using computers have probably seen that sticker with a label of Intel Inside somewhere. This label lets users know that their posts on Facebook and videos are happening because of Intel's dominance in the computer chip industry.

However, a few people know that there's another computer maker like the Advanced Micro Devices or AMD that will bring change to the business of equipment. According to Digital Trends, there are times that computers have reached its peak speed.

There are times that computer processors are getting faster. Every year, Intel reveals microarchitecture with claims of real performance improvements. However, CPUs have not had a real leap forward in a while. Now, there's AMD's new Ryzen processor that comes perilously close to changing the usual things in the computer world.

Matt Smith has been putting the AMD's new Ryzen 7 1800X chip through its paces. Mr. Smith is also here to report CPU of the computers has what it takes to compete with Intel in a price which is affordable for people who are planning to create their computer systems.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 has eight cores against the 10 in the Intel's top Core i7. While the new Ryzen 7 is not that fast compare to Intel's fastest chip, it is still considered as quickly with a price that is far below the Intel's premium offer.

According to Gizmodo, AMD was considered as the top competitors of Intel and Nvidia. Aside from the fact that it can power the Xbox One and the PS4, AMD has also languished in the traditional computer market.

In the graphics aspect, Nvidia has stomped AMD to hold the majority market share. AMD's new Ryzen 7 can give the same performance at an affordable price. Three Ryzen chips are now available in the market which is going to work with desktop computers. The 1700 cost $330, $400 for 1700x, and $500 for the new 1800x.

