“One Piece” Enters Anime: Original 'Marine Rookie' Arc

Attention "One Piece" anime fans! The Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has issued their 14th issue this year. The 14th issue of the magazine announces "One Piece" television anime series that will enter an anime - original "Marine Rookie" arc starting on March 19, 2017.

According to Anime News Network, "One Piece" new arc will feature new marine soldiers in the series. Fans and viewers have to note that Kanji characters used to mean "rookie" in the arc's title. It is also the same that he utilized for the Eleven Supernovas who are considered as the top rookie pirates in the series.

"One Piece" original "Marine Rookie" arc will also reveal the story behind the arc. Also, the arc series will also focus on Luffy and the other characters that are with him while they are traveling to rescue Sanji.

"One Piece" original "Marine Rookie" will surely excite viewers with their favorite characters playing the same roles. In the "One Piece" series, Luffy runs out of food in their journey to find Sanji. The group has no choice left but to infiltrate a marine base to resupply their stocks.While the Luffy and his group are on their way to the base, three rookie members of the Aokiji's area suddenly appear before them.

Weekly Shonen Jump also reveals the key visual for the arc which features Luffy wearing a marine coat while fighting with the three marine soldiers they encountered in the base. The new "One Piece" series is also approaching on the top of the Zou Arc.

According to the reports, "One Piece" new series will premiere on July 28 within the present's 751st episode. The anime also features a short anime - original "Silver Mine Arc" after the "Silver Mine Arc" series ended recently.

According to O.SNET, the highlights of the new "One Piece" series will focus on Luffy and his group running out of food on their way to find Sanji. The names of the Marines were also mentioned: Grant, Bonam, Zappa, and Vice-admiral Prody.



