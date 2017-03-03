Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, March 03, 2017 | Updated at 4:22 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

“One Piece” Enters Anime: Original 'Marine Rookie' Arc

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 03, 2017 03:21 AM EST
ONE PIECE.com offical photo

ONE PIECE.com offical photo(Photo : Twitter/ ONE PIECE.com )

Attention "One Piece" anime fans! The Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has issued their 14th issue this year. The 14th issue of the magazine announces "One Piece" television anime series that will enter an anime - original "Marine Rookie" arc starting on March 19, 2017.

According to Anime News Network, "One Piece" new arc will feature new marine soldiers in the series. Fans and viewers have to note that Kanji characters used to mean "rookie" in the arc's title. It is also the same that he utilized for the Eleven Supernovas who are considered as the top rookie pirates in the series.

"One Piece" original "Marine Rookie" arc will also reveal the story behind the arc. Also, the arc series will also focus on Luffy and the other characters that are with him while they are traveling to rescue Sanji.

"One Piece" original "Marine Rookie" will surely excite viewers with their favorite characters playing the same roles. In the "One Piece" series, Luffy runs out of food in their journey to find Sanji. The group has no choice left but to infiltrate a marine base to resupply their stocks.While the Luffy and his group are on their way to the base, three rookie members of the Aokiji's area suddenly appear before them.

Weekly Shonen Jump also reveals the key visual for the arc which features Luffy wearing a marine coat while fighting with the three marine soldiers they encountered in the base. The new "One Piece" series is also approaching on the top of the Zou Arc.

According to the reports, "One Piece" new series will premiere on July 28 within the present's 751st episode. The anime also features a short anime - original "Silver Mine Arc" after the "Silver Mine Arc" series ended recently.

According to O.SNET, the highlights of the new "One Piece" series will focus on Luffy and his group running out of food on their way to find Sanji. The names of the Marines were also mentioned: Grant, Bonam, Zappa, and Vice-admiral Prody.

SEE ALSO

Lotus Unveils Evora Sport 410 As Tribute To Iconic James Bond Esprit

'Street Fighter 5' Reveals Newest Character, Kolin

Atletico Madrid Takes Control Of Champions League Against Bayer Leverkusen

Verizon Mobile Wireless Update: 5G Soon To Offer In Eleven Cities In U.S.

Tags“One Piece” Enters Anime, One piece anime, One piece arc, One piece series

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

The One for Men Dolce & Gabbana

NBA News: Pistons' Andre Drummond Ejected After Pushing Pelicans Guard Tim Frazier

NBA News: Pistons' Andre Drummond Ejected After Pushing Pelicans Guard Tim Frazier

Andre Drummond has been ejected Wednesday during the Pistons and Pelicans game. Drummond committed a flagrant 2 foul on Pelicans guard Tim Frazier after he shoves him after they battled for position on a rebound.
NBA News: Sixers' Phenom Joel Embiid Out For Rest Of Season With Torn Meniscus Injury

NBA News: Sixers' Phenom Joel Embiid Out For Rest Of Season With Torn Meniscus Injury
Closeup view of Miami Heat logo on court before game vs San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Arena. Game 4. Miami, FL 6/12/2014 CREDIT: John W. McDonough.

Miami Heat News: Willie Reed Benched Because Of His Ankle Bursitis
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during a game on October 25, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose Likely To Be Let Go By The New York Knicks
Shaquille O'Neal appears to promote 'Toys for Tots' during the AOL BUILD Series at AOL HQ on December 6, 2016 in New York City.

Shaq & Big Show A No Go At ‘WrestleMania 33;’ Negotiations Between The Two Failing But Shaq Stays Positive
New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Brandon Jennings Wants To Play For Contender, Gets Waived By New York Knicks
Deontay Wilder v Artur Szpilka

Deontay Washington Fears His Strength Might Take Opponents' Life in the Ring

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Reasons Why Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be Better Than iPad Pro 2: Comparisons, Specs, Features Here!

Apple's MacBook Retina Display Issues, Extending Program For Clients to get their Notebook Serviced

Manny Pacquiao vs. Amir Khan In April 23 ‘Super Fight’ – Pacman Previously Revealed Next Fight In The UAE

Jordan Peele's American Comedy-Horror Marvel 'Get Out' to be Released in February

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Details All Talk, No Confirmed Specs Yet – Release Date Way Past Its Previous October 2016 Deadline

NBA News: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Equal Warriors With New Additions: Deron Williams And Andrew Bogut

X-Men News: Patrick Stewart Retiring From X-Men Franchise After Logan

Samsung Galaxy S8 News and Updates: The Smartphone Will Have Two Variants With 4K Display And Bezel-Less Design, Reports

iPad Pro 2 Rumours Roundup: Apple Might Release The New Pro Device This March Plus Specs and Features Details

Wolverine to Forever Ditched His Iconic Yellow Suit? Fans May Not See It In 'Logan'; Director Provided Reasons and It Makes Sense!

Karrueche Tran Receives Death Threats From Former Boyfriend Chris Brown: Model Files Restraining Order Against Singer

NBA News: Dwyane Wade To Focus Only On Playing And Performance, Leaves Decision-making To Bulls

‘Pokemon GO’ Updates: Mistakes In Getting Umbreon & Espeon; Region Exclusive Creatures Arrive; How To Find Corsola

'Nightwing Movie' Update; Zack Effron or Armie Hammer As Grayson; Batman To Pass The Cape To Nigthwing? [Rumors]

Samsung's New Launched Galaxy Tab S3 Matches Apple's iPad Pro 9.7 Note

‘Legend Of Zelda’ Fans Reveal Snowpeak Ruins As The Best Dungeon Of All; ‘Breath Of The Wild’ Near Its Release

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update: Game To Be At Least 45GB In Size For Consoles, Day-One Patch Already In the Works

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics