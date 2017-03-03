Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Kong: Skull Island’ Movie Review: Giant Creature In the Deep Distant Jungle

The original "Kong: Skull Island" movie is set in 1973 during the twilight days of the Vietnam War. Now, the movie has been remake for the seventh time as a sequel to the original King Kong film which was released in 1933. The movie was made on the understanding that unveiling an enormous primate is not a source of excitement.

According to Telegraph, some few images from the "Kong: Skull Island" remake that is similar to the classic American cinema where King Kong, the giant ape hangs from the top of the Empire State Building in New York City,

"Kong: Skull Island" movie is Warner Bros.' Newest attempt to bring the King of the Apes to life on the big screen not only in the 1030s New York City, but also in psychedelic, napalm-scented, Southeast Asia in 1970s.

"Kong: Skull Island" is set in the early 70s. It was the time after the fall of Saigon, the latest plausible period where technology would not get the chance to alert the humanity to the size of the primate. Bill Panda and Houston Brooks in the "Kong: Skull Island" movie got a huge fund to do a secret mission in Skull Island that is located somewhere in the South East Asia.

The purpose of the mission in the "Kong: Skull Island" movie is to investigate the rumoured big creature living in an untouched forest. The team in the "Kong: Skull Island" have asked military assistance of soldier Lt Col Preston Packard and his group to undergo a redemptive challenge following the fiasco of Vietnam.

"Kong: Skull Island" movie spends most of the time in the 1973 in America. This is the time when the country officially decided to abandon the Vietnam War. "Kong: Skull Island" movie trailer was already released and many fans are excited to see it soon.

According to The Guardian, the common monster "Kong: Skull Island" movie logic indicates some scenes the moment the team arrive via helicopter on the Skull Island. The helicopter started dropping bombs to map the terrain of the island. The helicopter then engages in an unexpected battle with Kong who suddenly emerges from the mountains of the Island.

