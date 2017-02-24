Former Goalkeeper Of Chapecoense, Jackson Follman Looks Forward For Paralympic Games

Jackson Follmann, the former goalkeeper of Chapecoense soccer squad, was one of the six survivors of the plane crash in Columbia. The team was heading to their championship final when their plane unexpectedly crash. Now, the three survivors of the said plane crash watched as their teams join the game since the disaster.

Jackson Follmann made his way to the end of the bars. And everyone in the room clapped in celebration as Jackson Follmann was wrapped in a hug. Follman will always be the Chapecoense goalkeeper, and he is looking forward to seeing the Paralympic Games.

According to the New York Times, it's already been two months since Jackson Follmann lost his leg when the plane carrying his Brazilian soccer team, Associação Chapecoense de Futebol crashed into the Colombian mountainside on their to a match.

The crash killed 71 people including players and the coach from Chapecoense. The news about the Chapecoense tragedy shocked the entire world. Before the November crash, few fans from outside South America cheered for the team. Jackson Follmann together with his team was flying to the final of the Copa Sudamericana which is the second largest club tournament in the world.

With the news about the crash, some of the famous soccer teams held minutes of silence before the matches. Top players like Lionel Messi even paid homage with a #ForçaChape hashtag which became a symbol of global support.

According to World News En Espanol, Jackson Follmann was facing another day of rehab after the incident that took the lives of his teammates. Jackson Follmann suffered an injury to his left foot and lost his right leg.

He is now fitted with an artificial limb which he has been using for the past three weeks. Jackson Follmann survived with his two teammates; defender Helio Neto and striker Alan Ruschel who are now both training with the new Chapecoense lineup.