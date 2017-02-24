Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 25, 2017 | Updated at 12:25 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Former Goalkeeper Of Chapecoense, Jackson Follman Looks Forward For Paralympic Games

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 24, 2017 06:46 PM EST
Jackson Follman is determined to join the paralympic games with his artificial limb.

Jackson Follman is determined to join the paralympic games with his artificial limb.(Photo : Instagram/ jacksonfollmann_)

Jackson Follmann, the former goalkeeper of Chapecoense soccer squad, was one of the six survivors of the plane crash in Columbia. The team was heading to their championship final when their plane unexpectedly crash. Now, the three survivors of the said plane crash watched as their teams join the game since the disaster.

Jackson Follmann made his way to the end of the bars. And everyone in the room clapped in celebration as Jackson Follmann was wrapped in a hug. Follman will always be the Chapecoense goalkeeper, and he is looking forward to seeing the Paralympic Games.

According to the New York Times, it's already been two months since Jackson Follmann lost his leg when the plane carrying his Brazilian soccer team, Associação Chapecoense de Futebol crashed into the Colombian mountainside on their to a match.

The crash killed 71 people including players and the coach from Chapecoense. The news about the Chapecoense tragedy shocked the entire world. Before the November crash, few fans from outside South America cheered for the team. Jackson Follmann together with his team was flying to the final of the Copa Sudamericana which is the second largest club tournament in the world.

With the news about the crash, some of the famous soccer teams held minutes of silence before the matches. Top players like Lionel Messi even paid homage with a #ForçaChape hashtag which became a symbol of global support.

According to World News En Espanol, Jackson Follmann was facing another day of rehab after the incident that took the lives of his teammates.  Jackson Follmann suffered an injury to his left foot and lost his right leg.

He is now fitted with an artificial limb which he has been using for the past three weeks. Jackson Follmann survived with his two teammates; defender Helio Neto and striker Alan Ruschel who are now both training with the new Chapecoense lineup.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Google, Bing Signs Up To Crackdown Pirate Sites On Web Searches

Star Wars Rebels Season 3 'Legacy of Mandalore' Features Sabine's Violent, Complicated Homecoming

Conab Forecasts Brazilian Safrinha Crop Bountiful Harvest Due To Good Weather

Monster Hunter XX 3DS Promotional Video Reveal New Monster Battles

TagsGoalkeeper Of Chapecoense, Jackson Follman, football in the Paralympics

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Boruto released date 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Deron Williams #8 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

NBA Trade Rumors: Deals For Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans And So On

Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans are all involving heavily in the Trade.
Deron Williams #8 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Detroit Pistons on February 15, 2017 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

NBA News and Updates: Deron Williams Being Eyed For Trade By Utah Jazz
NBA News: Thunder Dealts Cameron Payne To The Bulls, Marks The End Of NBA's Best Pre-game Dancing Duo

NBA News: Thunder Dealts Cameron Payne To The Bulls, Marks The End Of NBA's Best Pre-game Dancing Duo
Jackson Follman is determined to join the paralympic games with his artificial limb.

Former Goalkeeper Of Chapecoense, Jackson Follman Looks Forward For Paralympic Games
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

Trade Rumors NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Traded Lou Williams For Houston Rockets’ Brewer In First Round
Professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony attends the 'Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip' New York Screening at Regal E-Walk on December 15, 2015 in New York City.

NBA Trade Rumours: Lou Williams, Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony And Other Top 5 Players Could Be Dealt In Final Days
Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Atletico Madrid Takes Control Of Champions League Against Bayer Leverkusen

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

NASA Discovers 7 Earth-Sized Planets That Could Support Life.

Apple News: 80% of Active iOS Devices Currently Has iOS 10 Installed

March's Xbox Games With Gold Highlights Several Amazing Horror Games; 'Evolve' and 'Borderlands 2' Included

'Dragon Quest Heroes II' Update: New Explorer's Edition Features Wide Array Of Extra Weapons

Coffee Butter Is Soon To Be Released In Japan

Snail Venom, A newly Discovery Treatment With A Long-Lasting Effect For Chronic Pain

Google Fiber-owned Webpass Offers Unlimited Downloads And Uploads With 1Gbps For $60

Google Project Fi: Voice over LTE, Outline Few Benefits like Faster Data During a Call

2018 Lexus LC 500, LC 500h Review: Luxurious Hybrid Engine With Quick-Shifting 10-Speed Transmission

Princess Diana Broke Protocol By Refusing To Wear Hats & Gloves: ‘You can’t cuddle a child in a hat’

Rihanna Is Sexy And Raunchy In ‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 Trailer: Ex Flame Drake Gives Birthday Shout Out To Riri On-Stage

‘Empire’ Season 3: Demi Moore Set To Play Recurring Role; Will Moore And Daughter Rumer Willis’ Storyline Intersect

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ News: Thor Is Funniest Than Ever; Brothers Work Together To Defeat Death

Jimmy Kimmel Is Tired Of Show Business; Late Night Chat Show Host Quitting Soon

AMD Celebrates As The Ryzen 7 1700X Beat Intel Core 17: 6900K In Maxon Cinebench Benchmark - Pre-Orders Now Possible

'Overwatch' News: New Patch Gives Major Update To Bastion, Makes Him A Formidable Hero

Tanzania Threatened To Publish List of Homosexuals

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics