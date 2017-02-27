Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 27, 2017 | Updated at 2:10 PM ET

Lauren Potter, Timothy Spear Engagement Call Off

Feb 27, 2017
'Glee' Series Finale Incorporates Flashbacks and Flash Forwards

Glee actress Lauren Potter and her fiancé Timothy Spear have recently called their engagement off. The Glee star who accepted a promise ring last August 2016 from her childhood friend announced that she is single again.

According to Mail Online, Glee actress Lauren Potter became engaged with Timothy Spear when he presented a promise ring in the romantic picnic in Orange County, California. The 26-year-old TV star was so happy to accept the proposal from her childhood friend. However, things change, and both of them now have no plans to walk down the aisle.

Glee actress Lauren Potter said that Timothy Spear does not like the publicity that came with her fame. The actress admitted that it hurts a lot after called off wedding engagement. The two have been childhood friends before starting a romance.

Glee actress Lauren Potter is an advocate for people with disabilities. She has been talking to TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and to the wedding dress designer when her fiancé Timothy Spear ended their relationship over the holidays.

 "After we got married I wanted to wake up and see him make breakfast for me. I loved him so much," Glee actress Lauren Potter said. Glee actress Lauren Potter accepted Timothy's proposal after he presented a promise ring and popped the question in the Laguna Beach area.

"He picked out the ring, made payments on it, and then planned the picnic and the moment to get down on one knee to ask her to promise to be his one-and-only and marry him when they are ready," Glee actress Lauren Potter's mother said. 

According to People, Lauren's mother revealed some details of their romantic days. Potter's mom, Robin Sinkhorn stated that Timothy Spear is not a fan of the newfound fame. Publicity for him is overwhelming. 

Despite the heartbreak, Glee actress Lauren Potter remains in the spotlight. The actress has an upcoming appearance on "Switched at Birth" on April. Glee actress Lauren Potter also been hitting the gym and had gone on a few dates.

