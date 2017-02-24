LeECo Release Latest EUI Updates For Le Pro3 and Le S3

Update on LeEco EUI user interface will soon bring an app drawer to the Le Pro3 and the Le S3. LeEco recently announces the upcoming update to its interface where the app drawer icon will add to the middle of the dock. The said update will move the live entertainment app that lets users access to LeEco's offers.

According to Phone Arena, LeEco Company is famous regarding offering affordable smartphones. For the past couple of years, affordable smartphones have built good impression to the customers. $400 or fewer smartphones are already better.

Le Pro3 and Le S3 are both offering good specifications and price ratios to affordable smartphones. However, the only problem with the handsets is the software that they are running. LeEco Company had talked about a program known as User Planning to User (UP2U) when they announced the Le Pro3 and the Le S3.

One of the goals of LeEco is to take the user's feedback and at the same time implement changes to make the devices better. Months after the release of the phones, the company has finally decided to push out an update containing performance improvements and new features.

According to Android Central, the upcoming update will focus on camera improvements to both phones. Le Pro3 will have excellent HDR capabilities while the Le S3 will have better image quality in low-light conditions.

Le Pro3 and Le S3 will pick up additional parental controls, improved Bluetooth reliability, and tweaks to the LeEco live interface. The Company has decided to use its custom skin on both smartphones instead of using the stock Android.

However, there is the recent update to EUI or LeEco's Android skin addresses one of the most important points for the Le S3 and Pro3's software. The app drawer will be having an appearance on this hardware for the updates of these two phone's software.



