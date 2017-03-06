Windows Mixed Reality Is Now In Windows 10 Build 15048

Based on the changelog for Windows 10 build 15048 which was recently released a few days ago, it looks like that it is more than a bug fixing release. Microsoft has already started to include the references and portal for Windows mixed reality.

According to Beta News, users have already seen the reference to Windows Holographic in Windows 10. However, this is the first time that there has been anything to play with it. This coincides with Microsoft showing that Windows Mixed Reality could be the new name for Windows Holographic.

It gives users a chance to make sure if their computers meet the recommended specifications and at the same time try out the new Windows Mixed Reality simulation. With the newly build 15048 which was launched recently, users can at the same time start Windows Mixed Reality Portal for users to enable the simulation.

Enabling the simulation can give them a chance to try out the Windows Mixed Reality from their personal computers even if they do not have a new Acer dev kits. According to ONMSFT, Windows 10 builds to the Creators Update now that the Redstone 2 feature is complete.

Users must make sure that they have installed the Windows 10 build 15048. Next is to enable the developer mode in Windows 10. Then, open the Settings, click the Update and Security, and go to the For Developers section.

Next step is to select the Developer mode option before clicking Yes to confirm. After the confirmation, users can choose to browse through the Start menu for Windows Mixed Reality, or they can simply hit the Windows key/start button to perform a search in it.

Users can then click the link for the app which will lead them to a moody Welcome to Windows Mixed Reality splash screen. Click the Get Started to continue button and agree to the terms and conditions. The summary of how Windows Mixed Reality will run on the computer will then show. Users who already have a Windows Mixed Reality developer kit can try it without doing a simulation.



