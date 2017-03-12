3,000 Year-Old Statue of Egyptian Pharaoh 'Ramses The Great' Discovers in Cairo, Egypt

Archaeologists from Egypt recently unearthed a colossal Statue of Egyptian Pharaoh named Ramesses the Great in a muddy pit in one of Cairo suburb. The figure was believed to be a 3,000-year-old statue, depicting the most powerful Pharaoh in Egypt.

According to the Daily News Egypt, the Statue of Egyptian Pharaoh was considered as one of the most important things discovered in the world. It was reported that the statue was found near the ruins of the temple to Ramses in the eastern part of the city.

The 26-foot Statue of Egyptian Pharaoh which is also known as Ramses the Great is widely considered as the most celebrated ruler of ancient Egypt. During his reign from 1279 to 1213 B.C., Ramses expanded the size of the Egyptian empire which became familiar to the later generation as the Great Ancestor of Egypt.

Dietrich Raue and Ashmawy from the University of Leipzig have been assigned to work in the old Heliopolis for almost a decade. The American Research Center in Egypt revealed that the archaeological items found in Heliopolis including the Statue of Egyptian Pharaoh were submerged in 1 ½ to 3 feet of water.

The Statue of Egyptian Pharaoh was discovered by the Egyptian and German archaeologists in the populated area of Cairo particularly in Ain Shams and Matariya districts where the ancient city of Heliopolis is located, and the cult center for sun-God worship once stood.

The team did not find any artifacts or engravings to prove that the Statue of Egyptian Pharaoh was legit. However, the location of the object strongly suggests that it belonged to the pharaoh.

According to NPR, the rest of the Statue of Egyptian Pharaoh remains on the ground while the officials are finding methods on how to extract them. If the Statue of Egyptian Pharaoh is fully collected, it will immediately transfer to the Grand Egyptian Museum to be inaugurated on 2018.



