AMD Ryzen Gaming Performance Plays Sixteen Games at 1080p

AMD Ryzen 7 1700, 1700X, 1800X Now Available for Pre-orders in Amazon; Plus Stores With Bundles Specified(Photo : Facebook/AMD)

Just last week, the AMD Ryzen processors create a good and vigorous impression to its avid users. Despite the technical issues and time constraints, the pioneers of the said processor managed to benchmark in time for launch.

The AMD Ryzen has an initial 1080p testing with a more in-depth look at its performance across the 16 titles which were played at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. According to tech spot, AMD Ryzen will add more games as well results for the 1800X and 1700X.

However, AMD Ryzen's SMT will be disabled because Anandtech forum-goers discovered some problems with the Windows 10 scheduler. The problem caused Ryzen to perform worse in lightly-threaded applications.

Windows 10 treats all AMD Ryzen threads the same, hence the operating system thinks that all threads have access to its L2 and L3 cache. AMD has already replied to the users' concerns with regards to the new Ryzen CPUs.

The AMD Ryzen 7 1800X is not performing well in the gaming tests especially if it is at 1080p. The reason why the AMD's new flagship hardware did not match with the Intel regarding the gaming performance was due to lack of optimization of its software.

According to Digital Trends, Ryzen CPUs are still excellent for gaming even without the optimizations. The Corporate Vice President of Marketing of AMD, John Taylor said that it offers smooth frame rates with great experiences in GPU bound gaming.

The company has provided more than 300 developers with AMD Ryzen dev kit hardware. At the end of 2017, it is expected that there will be more 1,000 developers who will have AMD hardware to optimize the games.

John Taylor also mentioned how the developers like Oxide Games and Creative Assembly released statements about the optimizations to their engines that yielded a significant performance uplifts when running with the AMD Ryzen hardware.



