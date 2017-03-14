Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Benioff, Weiss Confirm ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Will Have Six Episodes Only

Mar 14, 2017
Daenerys and Drogon

Daenerys and Drogon(Photo : HBO)

While HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season fans thought that it would have seven episodes, the creators of the highly successful medieval fantasy series have confirmed that they will make the eight and the final season in 2018 shorter with six episodes only.

The producers and the cast of the series have given their statements with regards to the "Game of Thrones" final season during the media and tech conference held in Austin, Texas. Both D.B. Weiss and David Benioff who created the HBO drama confirmed that Game of Thrones" final season would only have six episode which is opposite to what fans are expecting.

According to CNN, David Benioff said that they only have 140-page outlines for what are the six episodes of "Game of Thrones" final season next year. The series will wrap its seventh season of "Game of Thrones" and is scheduled to debut on July 16.

With regards to the writing process breaks down, the two creators said that they are planning to split the load with the two other writers. The first writer named Dave Hill will write about the season premier while the second writer named Brian Cogman will write the 802 and the other four of the "Game of Thrones" final season.

Those four would be divided to the two creators who are in charge of the HBO hit since its first TV inception. D.B. Weiss and David Benioff were joined by the cast members of the series, Maise Williams and Sophie Turner who played Arya and Sansa Stark. All of them were discussing the upcoming season 7 of the series as well as the "Game of Thrones" final season next year.

According to the Verge, both Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner revealed some fresh information about the Season 7 of "Game of Thrones" and "Game of Thrones" final season. The creators, Benioff and Weiss admitted that they have already viewed the series as a very long movie instead of having an eight season narrative of "Game of Thrones".

