Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, March 08, 2017 | Updated at 11:48 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Venezuela Oil Price Declines, Says Statistical Revenue of World Energy

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 08, 2017 05:05 PM EST
Experts: Low Oil Prices Could Trigger Venezuelan Default

Experts: Low Oil Prices Could Trigger Venezuelan Default(Photo : Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)

Venezuela oil price is set to decline in the upcoming months, and the fluctuation of the oil production in Venezuela has nothing to do with the pledge to cut the output as an OPEC member. Venezuela is a country that is considered as the world's largest proven oil reserves that have great potential in influencing the oil markets.

 According to the Latin American Herald Tribune, Venezuela oil price slipped slightly during the week as oil traders sifted through the different data the storage builds and wait for the second month to comply with the OPEC production cut which started in the month of January.

The figures released by the Venezuela Ministry of Petroleum and Mining shows that current status of Venezuela oil price. The average price of the Venezuelan crude has declined to $46.83 from $46.93 in the previous week.

The Venezuelan government shows some figures of the Venezuela oil price in 2017. The mix of heavy and medium crude cost $45.76. Compare last year; the Venezuela oil price cost $35.15, down from 2015's price which is $44.65 and 2014's which is $88.42.

Venezuela has a ton of oil underneath it. However, they only have one of the highest cost barrels to lift and process it. The Statistical Revenue of World Energy shows that Venezuela has an estimated of 300.9 billion barrels of oil.

According to Forbes, Venezuela is the third largest supplier of imported crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. However, U.S imports from Venezuela have declined in the recent years which lead to the decrease of Venezuela oil price.

Last year, the United States of America had imported 797,000 barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products. The decline of the imports could be the reason for the decrease of Venezuela oil price in the market. Venezuela oil price has fallen since for about a million barrels a day since Chávez was elected in the seat.

SEE ALSO

Mexico Opens Legal Aid Centers To Protect Human rights in U.S

Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" Episode Surprises Fans With Unexpected Scenes

Nintendo Switch New Feature Make Gamers Furious

AMD Ryzen Gaming Performance Plays Sixteen Games at 1080p

Windows Mixed Reality Is Now In Windows 10 Build 15048

TagsVenezuela Oil Price Declines, Venezuela Oil, Oil price, crude oil prices

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

First Capital Command PCC

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Sheryl Nome is back

Sheryl Nome Returns For Macross' 35th Anniversary: Past Singers Coming Soon?

Sheryl Nome from "Macross Frontier" has been teased to be returning once again.
Margot Robbie attends the 'Suicide Squad' World Premiere at The Beacon Theatre on August 1, 2016 in New York City.

‘Marian’ Movie News: Margot Robbie to Play Maid Marian in New 'Robin Hood' Movie; Plot Details Here!
Josh Gad Visits Disneyland

'Beauty and the Beast' News: LeFou Actor Josh Gad Proud of Gay Character in Movie
Prince Harry Visits The Caribbean - Day 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding Imminent? Couple Enjoys Attending Wedding in Jamaica [RUMORS]
Princess Poppy and Branch from "Trolls"

'Trolls 2' News & Update: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Will Be Back in Sequel, Universal DreamWorks Animation Confirms
The Paley Center For Media Presents An Evening With "Bones"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' 20th Anniversary News: David Boreanaz NOT Down for Remakes, Reunions [DETAILS]
Rihanna attends the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna AW16 Collection during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week at 23 Wall Street on February 12, 2016 in New York City.

Rihanna Receives Harvard Humanitarian Award; 'Bad Girl' Singer Was Determined To 'Save Kids All Over The World'

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" Episode Surprises Fans With Unexpected Scenes

'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon' Episode 5 Spoilers: Love Triangle Starts; More Intimate Moments for Min Hyuk and Bong Soon; The Purpose of her Strength

Ladies Take Notes! Emma Watsons Gave Her All Time Favorite Products To Keep Her Clean & Refresh; Watsons Slammed Piers Morgan About Feminism

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update: More Details On Game's EA/Origin Access Trial Revealed

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 82 Spoilers: Goku Might Not Stand A Chance Against Toppo The Next God Of Destruction

Google Gadgets: Nexus 7 2017, Pixel 2 Rumored To Be VR Ready

'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers: Elizabeth Is In Tough Situation; PH Embassy Cries Foul Over Negative Depict In PH President

Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Might Sport Larger 5.8- Inch OLED Screen Display In 2018

'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3' Update: Game Is Delayed AGAIN; Reason For Delay Revealed

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Officially Seperated, Reports

Nintendo Switch Console And Accessories Buyer's Guide Is Here

‘Suits’ Season 7 Spoilers: Mike Being In Season 7 Plus Other Scenes

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka So In Love: Diva Posts Steamy Kiss On Instagram But Still Won’t Reveal Details

'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 18 Spoilers: Sheldon Seek Leonard's Mom For Advice; Iain Armitage To Play Young Sheldon In Spin-off

Brazil's Economic And Political Crisis Is Still In Critical Stage

'Logan' Hugh Jackman Finally Spill Who Might Be The Next Wolverine; Ryan Reynolds will Probably Chasing Hugh In A Long Time

Report: NASA Plans To Find 'Ocean Worlds' On Jupiter's Icy Moon

Verizon Owners Of Galaxy S7 And S7 Edge Are Now Receiving Their Official Nougat 7.0 Updates

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

ETS15 Fireside Chat: Dr. John B. Goodenough on energy, storage, and life
Tech

Lithium Battery Inventor At 94 Years Old Works With Team On More Efficient, Safer & Longer-Lasting Battery
Huawei Technologies Co. Consumer Devices Division Chief Executive Officer Richard Yu Speaks At A Launch Event
Business

Huawei P9 And P9 Plus Welcomes New Updates For Android Nougat 7.0 [VIDEO]
Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
Entertainment

'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Available Soon onn Blu-Ray, DVD; Official Plot Synopsis Revealed
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics