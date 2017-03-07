Nintendo Switch New Feature Make Gamers Furious

After the absurd representation of Wii U, expectations for the Nintendo Switch started to arise following its release earlier this month. Positive reviews were published online before its launch. However, it seems like Nintendo Switch's lack of available games to launch will become a big problem to the company.

The lack of top-tier Wii U games is still fresh in the minds of many gamers. However, it's not yet too late to surrender. According to BGR, Nintendo Switch's hardware design as well as the amazing response to the latest console's first game called "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has garnered positive response.

Despite the positive response, there are still handfuls of complaints about the system. Just imagine a gamer powering their way through the "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild", spending countless hours in exploring Hyrule to complete the task. Then, something happens to their Switch in the middle of the game.

Well, these things usually happen and gamers can always use a new console and continue to where they ended. Now, Nintendo has confirmed through its Nintendo Switch FAQ located in the website that the game save data can no longer be transferred between systems.

The game save data cannot be saved or copied to the microSD card. If the internal store fills up and there is no longer space available to save a game data, the only option is to use this procedure. According to Express, gamers who cannot find Nintendo Switch in the retail stores can go to online marketplaces like Ebay.

Online stores have Nintendo Switch Pro Controller in inflated prices. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is considered as one of the best accessories that the Japanese games company have developed for their new console. Nintendo Switch Pro controller has new features like motion controls, built-in amiibo functionality, HD rumble, and compatibility with PC.



