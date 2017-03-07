Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" Episode Surprises Fans With Unexpected Scenes

Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" is getting nearer to its final furlong with only four episodes left for fans to watch. The fans are on the edge as the episode comes closer to the end of the AMC series' current season.

Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" shows one of the characters, Ezekiel losing his cool to Negan and the Saviours. The latest episode entitled "Say Yes" was like a slow paced outing that connects the dots which was left dangling in the recent weeks. According to Independent, the upcoming scenes in the Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" will be enough heavier on the action as Carol embroiled herself in the war against The Saviours.

Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" was filmed in an excellent location at the Kingdom where the tensions on Negan's men seems to be reaching a head. The faction's leader of Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here," Ezekiel hesitant to rock the boat with the Saviours in a bid that will procure the lives of his loyal followers.

Advertisement

According to Fansided, the Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" trailer shows some hits that King Ezekiel's patience is already on the cusp of fully eroding which causes him to pull a gun on them.Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" synopsis also explains that there are things that do not usually go as planned the moment the Kingdommers group deliver goods to the Saviour in a routine supply drop-off. This was also shown in the Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" trailer.

On the next Sunday's episode, AMC released a short clip of Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" showing Carol taking out some members of the undead before she returns to the Kingdom to find out where Morgan is.



