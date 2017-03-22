Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Plantronics Release Latest BackBeat 500 Series Headphone

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Mar 22, 2017
Prosumer audio gear manufacturer Plantronics recently released their Backbeat 500 Series headphone which is the considered as the best latest stab in the middle-range of the headphones market. The wireless audio nowadays is the wave of the future.

According to CNET, the BackBeat 500 Series Headphone features a lightweight design with a battery that could last to 18 hours on a single charge. The latest headphone also has a hibernation mode that can extend the battery life to six months when headphones are out of range from the device.

Many customers believe that the new BackBeat 500 Series Headphone is helpful to them especially to those who have boarded a long flight where charging is strictly prohibited. The latest headphone cost $80, £100 or AU$120.

Plantronics said that the BackBeat 500 Series Headphone has 40 mm drivers with a bass tube design which offers a deep and rich sound. It also comes with a 3.5 mm jack with an ear cups which can be rotated flat to ensure that it can be easily stowed in a bag.

BackBeat 500 Series Headphone comes in three colors which are white, gray, and dark gray which looks more like black. It has a memory foam ear cushions and can stream up to 10 meters from the customer's compatible phones and tablets with Bluetooth.

BackBeat 500 Series Headphone also has a DeepSleep hibernation mode that helps the device to maintain its battery life up to six months. Furthermore, it can automatically be connected up to two devices at the same time and pair up with a whole eight devices.

The latest BackBeat 500 Series Headphone can take calls using a wideband-enabled mic and can access Siri, Google Now, and Cortana. The cost will be £100 in the UK and AU$120 in Australia.

According to the TechRadar, when it comes to the sound quality performance, Plantronics BackBeat 500 Series Headphone offers a warm pleasing sound which works well with any music. Whether its electronic pop, rock, and rap music, the BackBeat 500 Series Headphone will surely do well.

After his impressive string with the team, the Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced that they have agreed to sign rookie player and LA-native David Nwaba to a multi-year contract. Nwaba has been an energy guy for the Lakers and his energizing plays have been very contagious for the team.
