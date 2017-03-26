Microsoft Now Offering Jaw Dropping Discounts On Its Surface Pro 4 Range

In the midst of the widely anticipated buzz among the fans who are eagerly waiting to see Microsoft's newest element in Surface Pro lineup namely Surface Pro 5, the company has now taken the initiative to freshen things up of its earlier rack. Thus, the tech giant is now offering a whole lot of discount on its Surface Pro 4 lineup under its Spring Sale segment. The offers are jaw dropping as well as valid for a limited time only.

According to Neowin, Microsoft recently racked up the five variants of its Surface Pro 4 flagship under its Spring Sale lineup. All the versions are still available at the discounted rates with different terms and conditions. The offer's page is still live and it will last till March 27, 2017. The report suggests that the most basic variant among all the Surface Pro 4 editions, the entry-level Surface Pro 4 coupled with an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB RAM alongside 128 GB internal storage has been indexed with a flat $100 off at $699. The said machine has been power-packed with an extraordinary range of features. But it lacks the exclusive Microsoft Pen.

However, the mid-range models have also been evolved under this Spring Sale with revolutionary discounts. As per a report by Windows Central, one of the most admired versions of Surface Pro queue, the Surface Pro 4 which attributes i5 Processor along with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory now selling at $999, after getting an unbelievable price slash of $200 from its usual price of $1199. One of the striking points to be noted in this context is that this variant comes with the Pen even at discounted price.

Advertisement

However, there are other tech things available for Surface Pro range as well, like the standard version of Type Cover keyboard for the device price tagged at $129.99 only with different color options. Besides all these, Microsoft is also offering a loyalty bonus of $50 gift code on each of the Surface Pro 4 models.