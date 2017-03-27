Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

WWE Top 10 "You're Fired!!" Moments Are Here

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 27, 2017 07:01 AM EDT
Superstars Getting Fired: WWE Top 10

Superstars Getting Fired: WWE Top 10(Photo : Youtube/WWE)

WWE Network recently posted a compilation of some special memories under its TOP 10 segment. This time it is all about a compilation of WWE superstars getting fired. Beginning from the Stephaine Mcmahon slapping Big Show in the ring to ending with the "take the trash' moment for Eric Bischoff by Vince Mcmahon, the countdown showcases the top ten "You're Fired!!" moments of the game.

According to Sky Sports, the countdown with the flicks of Stephaine Macmahon furious slapping Big Show standing in the ring and just after moments announcing "You're Fired!!" Next, Vickie Guerrero seemed to fire Kelly Kelly in front of Edge in the ninth scene. After that, the eighth stack contained the clip of Vince McMahon firing John Laurinaitis, and John Cena smashing Mr.Laurinaitis on the announcement table. Later, Vince again seemed to be crucially sacking Steve Austin by saying "Stone Cold !! Screw You !!" and eventually adding "You're Fired!!"

The wrestling fans are getting ready for the big night, as the next edition of Wrestlemania is just some time away from now. Before that, this TOP 10 countdown is just, as if, working as the steaming heat for the ultimate game to begin. As per another report by Wrestling Inc, the fifth moment is perhaps the latest one of this countdown. It revealed that moment of the recent past when Stephaine Mcmahon ruthlessly fired WWE Superstar and Hall of Fame member Mick Foley. The sixth clip showcased the moments of Triple H announcing the sack order for Cody Rhodes after he was defeated by the Viper Randy Orton in an elimination match.

Next clip showcased Chris Jericho getting fired after losing a match to John Cena. In the video, he even seemed to be taken away by the security crews. And last but not the least, the scene of Eric Bischoff getting fired and trashed in a dustbin by Vince Macmahon ends the show. Here is the full video:

Superstars Getting Fired: WWE Top 10

WWE Top 10 "You're Fired!!" Moments Are Here

WWE just posted the best moments of the wrestling superstars getting fired; Check out the details and the full video here
