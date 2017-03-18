Champions League Update: Real Madrid To Face Bayern Munich In Quarters

The fever for Champions League may go to the highest range now, as the defending champ The defending champions Real Madrid will play against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the league this year. The match was set after both the team drawn with each other in last Friday's match. It would be a big chance for Bayern Munich for moving one step forward in its quest to win the 2017 Champions League title. Whereas, for Real Madrid, which team has already tasted the victory in the league finals for 11 times, it would be the best opportunity to get one step closer to the being the champion for the twelveth time.

According to New York Times, this quarter-final will make Bayern Munich's coach Carlo Ancelotti come face to face with his former team. Notably, Ancelotti earlier led Real Madrid in 2014 Champions League, when the team has had clinched a superlative win in the semi-final stage playing against Bayern only. Madrid then won the second leg in Munich with a lead of 4-0. It should be noted in this context, that at the current stages, while considered as per the winning stakes, Madrid has won the last three matches against Bayern, keeping itself up with the pace. However, authorities of both the teams are considering the draw as a backlog to their ways in the league.

As per a report by ESPN, the director of institutional relations for Real Madrid, Emilio Butragueno, being disappointed with the draw with Bayern Munich, aggressively said in a press meet: "Bayern are one of the worst opponents we could get, no doubt." Later he added "We must go into the games knowing how difficult it will be. They have top-class players in every position, with so much experience....." Similar notes about its opponent were also heard from Bayern Munich's management.

On the other quarters of 2017 Champions League, Barcelona will take on Juventus. The first legs of the quarter-finals would be played on April 11 and 12 and the second legs will hold on April 18 and 19. The 2017 Champions League Finale will be held at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on June 3rd, 2017.