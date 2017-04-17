Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 | Updated at 6:46 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Ford Officially Reveals All-New 2018 Ford Explorer

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 17, 2017 03:06 AM EDT
Introducing The 2018 Ford Explorer

Introducing The 2018 Ford Explorer(Photo : New Car/YouTube)

This week, Ford has just revealed an updated version of the Ford Explorer, the Car Company's iconic midsize SUV that was first introduced in the 1990s. The latest refresh of the Explorer comes just two years after Ford updated the SUV with the latest Explorer model.

The most notable updates to the 2018 Ford Explorer would include a new grille and some redesigned fog lamps. According to Freep, the new Ford Explorer will also be available in four new colors (Burgundy Velvet, Tinted Clearcoat, Cinnamon Glaze, Platinum Dune Tricoat, and Blue Metallic) and with five new wheel choices.

In terms of internal features, the 2018 Ford Explorer offers an available 4G-embedded modem that includes the vehicle's very own Wi-Fi hotspot. The Explorer was a key factor in helping define the SUV segment and sales in the United States, peaked at 445,000 vehicles sold in the year 2000.

Ever since the SUV debuted in 1990, Nearly 7 million units have been sold. However, increasing gas prices have later on forced Ford to re-tinker on the family vehicle and made it more fuel-efficient and easier to drive.

The current Ford Explorer officially made its way towards the market in 2011, which made the dramatic change from being the usual body-on-frame truck into a more car-based crossover. Since then, many analysts have surveyed and concluded that the Ford Explorer has been a more popular and successful vehicle.

After making the bold changes, Ford sold more than 248,000 Explorers last year. However, the Ford Explorer will now come under some increasing pressure coming from a number of other upcoming new SUVs, including some freshened lineups from General Motors.

According to The Drive, Ford Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mark LaNeve has recently issued a statement, saying that Ford is planning to continue to reinvest in its SUVs because it is expecting that sales will continue to grow.

Before, SUV sales have accounted for 26 percent of the market in 2006 and have grown to 40 percent of U.S. sales over the past decade, card and pickups accounting for the remainder. Over the next five years, LaNeve claims that SUV sales are likely going to exceed 45 percent of new vehicle sales.

SEE ALSO

Volvo's Develops Their Own EV To Challenge Tesla And Othe EV Makers, Will Arrive In 2019

Volvo Is Evolving, Company Is Now Focusing On Style & Luxe As Well With The All-new 2018 Volvo XC60

Tesla Updates Its Model S 60D, Adds New Features, Improvements

'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands' Update: Closed Beta Begins On Feb. 3; Game Gets Three New Trailers

The Japanse Space Agency Fails Yet Again

Tagsford, Ford Explorer, 2018 Ford Explorer, 2018 Ford Explorer Update, 2018 Ford Explorer Intorduction

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac

Sega announces "Total War: Warhammer II" for this year.
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion
BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here
'Star Wars: In Concert' At The Orleans Arena In Las Vegas

Carrie Fisher Tribute Debuts During Star Wars Celebration 2017; 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Teaser Trailer Coming

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics