Ford Officially Reveals All-New 2018 Ford Explorer

This week, Ford has just revealed an updated version of the Ford Explorer, the Car Company's iconic midsize SUV that was first introduced in the 1990s. The latest refresh of the Explorer comes just two years after Ford updated the SUV with the latest Explorer model.

The most notable updates to the 2018 Ford Explorer would include a new grille and some redesigned fog lamps. According to Freep, the new Ford Explorer will also be available in four new colors (Burgundy Velvet, Tinted Clearcoat, Cinnamon Glaze, Platinum Dune Tricoat, and Blue Metallic) and with five new wheel choices.

In terms of internal features, the 2018 Ford Explorer offers an available 4G-embedded modem that includes the vehicle's very own Wi-Fi hotspot. The Explorer was a key factor in helping define the SUV segment and sales in the United States, peaked at 445,000 vehicles sold in the year 2000.

Advertisement

Ever since the SUV debuted in 1990, Nearly 7 million units have been sold. However, increasing gas prices have later on forced Ford to re-tinker on the family vehicle and made it more fuel-efficient and easier to drive.

The current Ford Explorer officially made its way towards the market in 2011, which made the dramatic change from being the usual body-on-frame truck into a more car-based crossover. Since then, many analysts have surveyed and concluded that the Ford Explorer has been a more popular and successful vehicle.

After making the bold changes, Ford sold more than 248,000 Explorers last year. However, the Ford Explorer will now come under some increasing pressure coming from a number of other upcoming new SUVs, including some freshened lineups from General Motors.

According to The Drive, Ford Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mark LaNeve has recently issued a statement, saying that Ford is planning to continue to reinvest in its SUVs because it is expecting that sales will continue to grow.

Before, SUV sales have accounted for 26 percent of the market in 2006 and have grown to 40 percent of U.S. sales over the past decade, card and pickups accounting for the remainder. Over the next five years, LaNeve claims that SUV sales are likely going to exceed 45 percent of new vehicle sales.