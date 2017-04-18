‘Sesame Street’ Introduces Julia An Autistic Muppet Who Does Things In A “Julia Sort Of Way”

"Sesame Street" characters and adults welcome Julia, the new muppet who has autism. At first there seems to be nothing wrong about the new four-year old kid with her cute red do, large green eyes and usual yellow fur but after watching her for a few minutes the new muppet looks detached and has some responses that are unlike other characters in the show.

One "Sesame Street" character in particular was quite worried whether Julia likes her or not, the street's feathered resident, Big Bird. When Julia was introduced, Big Bird thought that it was rather weird that everyone seemed to understand here while he did not, the Irish Times reported. Big Bird asked why Julia does not seem to pay attention to him and was exceedingly worried that the new muppet did not return his high five.

There were other things that Big Bird thought was quite interesting about Julia like how she flaps her arms when she is happy or why she hates loud noises. Julia liked to paint with a brush while the other kids on "Sesame Street" used their fingers and hands; they all explain to Big Bird that Julia likes to do things a little differently, in a "Julia sort of way" says The Star.

Big Bird opened important questions that most people have about autism. On the other hand, the "Sesame Street" cast and characters showed the ideal behavior that people should have when it comes to these situations. Executive vice president for Global Impact and Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop Sherrie Westin said that Julia was the product of countless research and consultations from 14 organizations as well as people with autism and those who have family members with autism.

Westin further said that there were a lot of different opinions and most were not aligned in the Autism community. However, they were not looking for a cure or the cause for autism but everyone wanted to work together to destigmatize autism and to help kids with the condition that they are not alone. Julia will be a regular character on "Sesame Street."