How Kevin Costner Ends Up In 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

There is no doubt that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is a very highly anticipated game that will come out later this year.

But despite the hype and excitement that builds up over the months, Rockstar Games haven't released anything but a simple trailer. And because of this, excited fans can't help but figure out every detail that is shown in the game's trailer.

According to Segment Next, anticipating fans has finally found something that is really worth investigating. One of the observed findings was that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is indeed a game that is inspired by the 2003 movie, "Open Range", which is directed and produced by Kevin Costner.

Meanwhile, it is reported that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will remain to be exclusive for consoles. But it is also possible that it will also be made available to be played in PC. Rockstar Games has also been reported to be working together with Denuvo to finally make "Red Dead Redemption 2" available in PC.

It is also important to know that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is an action adventure game that features a western cowboy open-world gameplay. It is also scheduled to be released to the market this year's fall.

However, despite all of the information about it, all of these still remain to be speculations. There are even speculations that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be released together with Microsoft's Xbox Scorpio, but it turned out to be untrue.

According to Game Rant, Rockstar Games is also known as not really into appearing in E3s or preparing for game debuts in conventions. Despite all of these, fans are still excited and hyped up than ever on getting their hands on "Red Dead Redemption 2".

Surely, "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be a big hit and will be one of the most successful games in the market.