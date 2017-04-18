How 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Suffers Despite Its Success

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" is the newest game sequel to the "Mass Effect" game franchise which features Commander Shepherd as its main protagonist. With this, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" is set in between the happenings of "Mass Effect 2" and "Mass Effect 3".

One of the most highly distinguishable features that it has is that it is generally light hearted than the previous games. It also advocates exploration instead of raw gun fights. According to Daily Record, it is recommended for its players to wait for the patch before getting their hands on the recent release.

And since the most recent patch which is dubbed as Update 1.05 has been released, one can say that the wait is really worth it. This is because it has fixed the eye, lip sync and facial movement expressions.

This is also one of the reasons why the game has suffered since its release as there are still a lot of things to be fixed. In the game, the player gets to go to the Helius cluster for the Andromeda Initiative.

With this, one can then be able to choose how you will visually look thanks to the freedom that you have in the creation mode of the game. This makes the game loved by a lot of people.

Players will also get to encounter two kinds of enemies, Remnant and the Kett. The two antagonists have a mutual goal of interrupting the search of humanity's new home.

According to IGN, the major downside of the game is that combat is really not that good as the opponent usually runs away or covers. However, this can be explained as "Mass Effect: Andromeda" is not really focusing on the actual fighting scenes, but on the overall feel or exploration in the game.

With all of these being said, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" has suffered for its lack of finalization, but it still has won the hearts of many gamers thanks to the improvement in its graphics, plotline and gameplay.