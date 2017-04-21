Truly Exquisite Now Officially Offers 24K Gold, Platinum Samsung Galaxy S8

Truly Exquisite has announced it is now offering customized Samsung Galaxy S8 with 24K gold and platinum frame.

According to Android Headlines, Samsung Electronics patrons who wanted a luxurious customized Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus can now visit Truly Exquisite shop in UK since the deluxe store is now offering 24K gold, platinum and 18K rose gold edition of the recently unveiled Samsung flagship handset.

It has been noted that Truly Exquisite has been delivering luxurious qualities to the currently available smartphones for quite some time now and the newest Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are not exempted. Even though these handsets already look gorgeous on its design, the deluxe shop has created more stunning versions.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus is now available for pre-order in three options for their aluminum frames namely; 24K Gold, 24K Platinum, or 18K Rose Gold. Truly Exquisite is offering the 24K Gold Galaxy S8 at a hefty price tag of £2,250.

Meanwhile, the Platinum version is somewhat more expensive as it is priced at £2,350. The rose gold version will set you back the buyers at £2,300. For those who wanted the S8 Plus, they will simply add an extra £100. With these prices, the consumers will be paying over three times the official price of the device as the Galaxy S8 is tagged at £690 while the Galaxy S8 Plus cost £780 in the UK.

Truly Exquisite also mentioned that all pre-orders will arrive furnished with extra accessories which are worth more than £600. Upon purchase of the luxurious Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, the clients will also receive a Samsung Gear VR, Samsung's latest wireless charger, a Luxury Wooden Display box, a 24K gold power bank charger, and a leather card holder.

Those who will place pre-orders are expected to obtain their deluxe Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus on May 22.