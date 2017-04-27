Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017 | Updated at 8:19 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Jennifer Lopez Expresses Her Love For Alex Rodriguez By Blending Families And Sharing Videos

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals

2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals(Photo : Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff)

It appears that Jennifer Lopez is totally into Alex Rodriguez as she took to social media sharing some of his best plays. At this moment everything looks promising for J-Lo and Alex and their relationship seems to be going at a rapid pace. The 47-year-old singer also blended both families together smoothly and successfully.

Taking these steps shows that their relationship is going to last for a long time. Perhaps, they might land up getting married soon enough. J-Lo posted a video of her 41-year-old boyfriend scoring a number of home runs back in 2009. She also captioned the video like she is every bit of a proud girlfriend as per Mail Online.

The video shows her boyfriend scoring a dramatic home run in the playoffs, the pair looks to be taking things seriously as they went forward with the next step by blending families. J-Lo also shared a picture of her children and Alex's children having a good time together. Both the celebrities are parents to children but they really seem to be having a good time together. 

Jennifer has two 9-year-old kids Emme and Maz and Alex also has two kids Natasha 12, and Ella 8. Despite the pair having kids everything seems to be working well for them in their relationship. Thier children got along very well when the couple went for a beautiful family vacation. Jennifer is Alex's biggest fan and their families are starting to get involved, which means they might end up getting married as per  AOL.

Previously Jennifer was married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. Her longest marriage life was with the famous singer Marc Anthony and it lasted for almost 10 years. On the other hand, Alex was married to Cynthia Scurtis and his marriage lasted for only six years. Everything looks promising for the baseball player and if things go on well he might get married again. 

SEE ALSO

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Might quit ‘The Voice’

'Game of Thrones' Season 7: New Characters and The Great War

TagsJennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, J-Lo Relationship, Jennifer Lopez children

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures

"Guardians of the Galaxy" attraction in Disney California opens next month.
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'
'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play

'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Stage Play Cast, Release Date Revealed! Watch Trailer Here
Disney Afternoon Collection

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past
MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics