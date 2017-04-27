Jennifer Lopez Expresses Her Love For Alex Rodriguez By Blending Families And Sharing Videos

It appears that Jennifer Lopez is totally into Alex Rodriguez as she took to social media sharing some of his best plays. At this moment everything looks promising for J-Lo and Alex and their relationship seems to be going at a rapid pace. The 47-year-old singer also blended both families together smoothly and successfully.

Taking these steps shows that their relationship is going to last for a long time. Perhaps, they might land up getting married soon enough. J-Lo posted a video of her 41-year-old boyfriend scoring a number of home runs back in 2009. She also captioned the video like she is every bit of a proud girlfriend as per Mail Online.

The video shows her boyfriend scoring a dramatic home run in the playoffs, the pair looks to be taking things seriously as they went forward with the next step by blending families. J-Lo also shared a picture of her children and Alex's children having a good time together. Both the celebrities are parents to children but they really seem to be having a good time together.

Jennifer has two 9-year-old kids Emme and Maz and Alex also has two kids Natasha 12, and Ella 8. Despite the pair having kids everything seems to be working well for them in their relationship. Thier children got along very well when the couple went for a beautiful family vacation. Jennifer is Alex's biggest fan and their families are starting to get involved, which means they might end up getting married as per AOL.

Previously Jennifer was married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. Her longest marriage life was with the famous singer Marc Anthony and it lasted for almost 10 years. On the other hand, Alex was married to Cynthia Scurtis and his marriage lasted for only six years. Everything looks promising for the baseball player and if things go on well he might get married again.