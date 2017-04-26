Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 | Updated at 3:50 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Once Upon A Time' Season 6: Zelena Is Still Alive Despite Her Sacrifice

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 02:19 AM EDT
SCAD Presents aTVfest 2017 - 'Once Upon A Time' Q&A

SCAD Presents aTVfest 2017 - 'Once Upon A Time' Q&A(Photo : Getty Images / Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer)

"Once upon a time" had some surprises all through the last season and the biggest and latest surprise is that Zelena is still alive. The bad and wicked witch had lost one of the most important things through her magic, in order to give Emma a good fighting chance against the Black Fairy Regina's long-lost sister made the Ultimate Sacrifice by giving up all her power.

Zelena was able to see her mistake and was ready to put back her pride to make things right, this was a rare instance and by destroying her magic she had set the black fairy back to square one. As for the heroes, they managed to get an upper hand on the Black Fairy and this arrived at the perfect time as per TV guide.

"Once upon a time" has only three episodes left in season 6, which means just two hours until the final battle and the final chapter.  The Black Fairy has a lead on Emma and her team because they have still not figured out a surefire to defeat her. Emma will need an ultimate weapon to destroy all darkness, probably an epic weapon of epic proportions.

According to AV Club, Zelena was not a good friend to anyone in the past, and she is now trying to be a better friend in the future. In the game of magical chess, there are still a couple of moves left, but both sides are going to play at the top of their games if they want to make it to the end of the story.

The heroes have also lost their great source of magic, but Zelena's sacrifice is said to bring a new change and that will possibly destroy the Black Fairy. "Once upon a time" will have more surprises in the upcoming episodes as Zelena is still alive. 

SEE ALSO

'Game of Thrones' Season 7: New Characters and The Great War

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen

'Game of Thrones' couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie pose at the Oliver Awards 2017

TagsOnce Upon a Time, Once Upon a Time Season 6, Once Upon A Time spoilers

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Widowmaker in 'Overwatch'

'Overwatch' Pro Gamer Accidentally Streams Racist Ranked Match; Gets Fired By Organization

Matt “Dellor” Vaughn has been fired for discriminatory statements.
Hisagi Shūhei

Tite Kubo's Spinoff Manga 'Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World' Releases April 28
Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
Frozen Ever After In The Norway Pavilion At Epcot

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates
'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'
'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play

'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Stage Play Cast, Release Date Revealed! Watch Trailer Here
Disney Afternoon Collection

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics