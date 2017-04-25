Nokia 9 First OZO Audio-equipped Flagship, Real Life 3D Sounds Now Available

Nokia's long-awaited new flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9, was, unfortunately, absent when the company unveiled three of their brand new Android devices back in February. However, new reports are now revealing that there may have been a good reason for the delay as Nokia is apparently incorporating some brand new technology into the device.

According to a report from NPU, who received their information from an anonymous source, the upcoming new Nokia 9 will reportedly be featuring Nokia's brand new OZO Audio technology. The audio technology, which Nokia describes as an advanced spatial audio system, can apparently record and capture audio in 3D.

As per Trusted Reviews, the new advanced psychoacoustic technology basically means that sounds recorded using the Nokia 9 can be played back and heard similar to how they sound in real life. The application for the new audio technology also seems to be geared towards virtual reality (VR) applications to further increase immersion.

If the reports are indeed true, then the upcoming Nokia 9 can be used to generate stunning audio recordings along with the recorded video. The tech itself does come with an Audio Focus mode that will let the device hone in on certain sounds as well as capture audio profiles in its complete three-dimensional entirety.

As for the device itself, reports have claimed that the Nokia 9 will be coming with some top-end internals, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6 GB of RAM. The device is also likely to come with a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display that will be encased in a sturdy metal frame.

The Nokia 9 has also been tipped to be coming with a 22-megapixel dual Carl-Zeiss main rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel shooter up front. Keeping the lights on will reportedly be an ample 3,800 mAh battery. The Nokia 9 will also likely come with the latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system out of the box.