OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 Coming Soon in June; Specifications, Features Revealed

OnePlus might be planning the best smartphone for this year. OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 is already seen with the bundle of rumors of what the phone might be loaded with respect to the specifications and features.

According to Phones Review, OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 5.5-inch bezel-less display with Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440). One of the concepts reportedly brought up by the Concept Creator shows who has also created the render of Nokia 8 mobile phone.

The concept suggests that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 graphics. The phone has 6GB of DDR4 RAM and internal storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB (expandable to 256 GB via microSD. However, this is not the high-end version yet. It is also expected to come with an 8 GB worth of RAM version complemented by 256 GB worth of storage.

The new OnePlus flagship model has a rear camera arrangement with 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors, along with 4K video capture and 3x optical zoom. At the front, there's an 8 megapixel camera. It also boasts powerful dual speakers and message indicator feature. And finally, to power all these features,

Tech Radar reported that OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 will have a powerful battery of 4000mAh.

OnePlus 4, which is also being dubbed OnePlus 5 as the company is expected to skip the number four moniker. This is because of an Asian belief that the number "Four" is unlucky could result in the Chinese phone maker naming the upcoming OnePlus 4 as OnePlus 5 instead. Device such as Sony Xperia Z4, Vivo V4 and many more have been skipped by various manufacturers, Phone Radar has learned.

OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 is speculated to arrive around June or July of this year with a price of $499. It has metal edges with curved corners and comes in midnight black, candy red and pearl white color variants.