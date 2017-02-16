Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | Updated at 9:21 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

New Nokia 3310 ToBbe Released On February 26; Price, Features, Details Here!

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 16, 2017 09:25 AM EST
A logo sits illuminated outside the Nokia pavilion on the opening day of the World Mobile Congress at the Fira Gran Via Complex on February 22, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

A logo sits illuminated outside the Nokia pavilion on the opening day of the World Mobile Congress at the Fira Gran Via Complex on February 22, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.(Photo : Getty Images/David Ramos)

2017 is Nokia's year as the timeless 3310 flagship unit is going to be reintroduced to the millennials and former users alike. After almost 17 years after its release, Nokia 3310 is still remembered for its near-indestructible built and long battery life. Nokia is hoping to capitalize on that by relaunching a "modern version".

According to Venture Beat, Nokia will be revealing four mobile phones at MWC 2017. The other three smartphones that HMD Global will be unveiling at MWC 2017 are the 5.5-inch Nokia 6, which has been sold in China within minutes each time stock is put up for sale, the Nokia 5, and the Nokia 3. Among the four devices, the one that will likely draw the most interest from mobile phone enthusiasts is a modern version of the Nokia 3310.

The new 3310 phone will not be converted to a smartphone as one would actually expect. Instead, the phone will just remain as a feature phone with a price tag of just around US$ 63.00. It technically aimed at users who would like to own the phone again for the sake of nostalgia much like the classic NES from Nintendo, Techno Buffalo has cited.

The homage to the Nokia 3310, which was originally released in the year 2000 as the successor to the also popular Nokia 3210, has been the subject of amusing stories and memes due to its powerful battery life and its near-indestructibility. The modern model of the device will not be converted into a smartphone and will remain as a feature phone, with a price tag of €59.

As of this moment, there is no official word yet on what the specifications and features that the new Nokia 3310 will offer users and when it will arrive in North America. The details surrounding the new Nokia 3310 will be unveiled on February 26, 2017, at HMD Global's presentation at Mobile World Congress 2017.

SEE ALSO

Nintendo Switch: NBA 2K18 to be Released September 2017

DJI Mavic Pro News: Release Schedule For New Drone Orders Delayed

Apple Company Officially Announces the End of iOS Updates

TagsNokia Lumia 1520, Nokia 3310, Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress 2017, Nintendo

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop release Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop price

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Sam Trammell full list

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

There are a lot of expectations that the All-Star game is having, but arguably one of the most anticipated thing about the event is the kicks that each player will be wearing. According to some sources, players will be wearing special Black History Month - themed sneakers.
UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor Might Leave Philadelphia 76ers As Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Chase
NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump

NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump
NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended
NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics