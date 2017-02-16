New Nokia 3310 ToBbe Released On February 26; Price, Features, Details Here!

A logo sits illuminated outside the Nokia pavilion on the opening day of the World Mobile Congress at the Fira Gran Via Complex on February 22, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.(Photo : Getty Images/David Ramos)

2017 is Nokia's year as the timeless 3310 flagship unit is going to be reintroduced to the millennials and former users alike. After almost 17 years after its release, Nokia 3310 is still remembered for its near-indestructible built and long battery life. Nokia is hoping to capitalize on that by relaunching a "modern version".

According to Venture Beat, Nokia will be revealing four mobile phones at MWC 2017. The other three smartphones that HMD Global will be unveiling at MWC 2017 are the 5.5-inch Nokia 6, which has been sold in China within minutes each time stock is put up for sale, the Nokia 5, and the Nokia 3. Among the four devices, the one that will likely draw the most interest from mobile phone enthusiasts is a modern version of the Nokia 3310.

The new 3310 phone will not be converted to a smartphone as one would actually expect. Instead, the phone will just remain as a feature phone with a price tag of just around US$ 63.00. It technically aimed at users who would like to own the phone again for the sake of nostalgia much like the classic NES from Nintendo, Techno Buffalo has cited.

Advertisement

The homage to the Nokia 3310, which was originally released in the year 2000 as the successor to the also popular Nokia 3210, has been the subject of amusing stories and memes due to its powerful battery life and its near-indestructibility. The modern model of the device will not be converted into a smartphone and will remain as a feature phone, with a price tag of €59.

As of this moment, there is no official word yet on what the specifications and features that the new Nokia 3310 will offer users and when it will arrive in North America. The details surrounding the new Nokia 3310 will be unveiled on February 26, 2017, at HMD Global's presentation at Mobile World Congress 2017.