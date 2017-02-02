DJI Mavic Pro News: Release Schedule For New Drone Orders Delayed

The DJI Mavic Pro has been widely talked about not just for its amazing drone qualities but also for its controversial shipment issues. Apparently, the drone has been so popular that the company had a problem shipping it on time to its customers. Needless to say, after the holiday sale rush, the DJI company is doing its best to finish all the shipping transactions.

According to Gizmodo, DJI Mavic Pro may have been initially encountered an issue in shipping all pre-ordered drones but the company should also be given credit for eventually owning up to the mistakes and authentically explained themselves to their buyers. Nevertheless, DJI has then promised to try to ship all Mavic Pro orders, which were made before the third of November but not later than December 2016.

Tech Crunch has learned that the shift of the DJI Mavic Pro's shipment ETA was done on a gradual basis. This means before it got down to 3-5 days, it was first listed as 7-10 days. After which, it got down to 5-7 days. Making 3-5 days the shortest shipping schedule. However, after a few weeks of practically giving an "express shipping" offer, DJI now lists the Mavic Pro with up to 2 weeks of shipping. Specifically, the Mavic Pro drone has an estimated shipping of 1 day to 2 weeks from order confirmation.

While the Mavic Pro Combo is listed with an estimated shipping of 7-10 days from order confirmation. DJI Mavic Pro can currently be purchased directly from the DJI Store official site. Other retailers still list the drone with a stretched-out shipping date. There are also people who ordered from 3rd party sellers months ago and still haven't received their drone yet.

The DJI Mavic Pro is one of many unmanned drones made for personal and commercial use released by the drone company DJI. The Mavic is a new design by DJI, which is more portable than older DJI models.