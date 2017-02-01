'Pokemon Go' iOS v 0.55, v 1.25 Android Update Now Available

The Niantic Company has officially updated the "Pokemon Go" v. 0.55 and v 1.25 to all Android and iOS devices. Some other players on Android have a problem dealing with boot up problems which take about five minutes or more. On a lighter note, the company is already fixing the issues and bugs.

According to Tech Times, The "Pokemon Go" v. 0.55 update deals to fix some minors issues that the players are experiencing, such as trouble in connecting the Android phone to the game with its accessory.

While the v.1.25 iOS devices which support on using Apple watches receive an update which can measure the travel distance of the player in the same way that it measure the steps to count towards the egg hatching, and also the Minor text fixes.

Niantic Company also resolved some issues recently, which smooth out the worldwide when the app crashed all around the globe. The reason behind the shutdown is not yet known, although the company reassures the players that the problem as already resolves.

Some interesting update on the board does not mention in the official patch notes, They discovered that the "Pokemon Go" updated app version on Android does not pause any music that is playing. A data that has been updated also uncovered bits namely "Critical Catch," which appears now with a new item called "Candy Award," in the Pokemon code.

The new "Pokemon Go" update come, the rumors claiming that Niantic Company has done some alteration on game code in preparedness of the upcoming "Pokemon Gen 2" to all the players. Early this week, "Pokemon" Company President Tsunekazu Ishihara said that there is a possibility of having a new additional device for "Pokemon Go" mention in iDigital Times.

The "Pokemon Go" has already arrived in South Korea after the game official launch, with the delays caused by the Google Map's restriction for safety purposes and there is no to hide that the game series player relies on Google Map, so it never worked. Fortunately Niantic Company managed to find another alternative solution.