'Kingdom Hearts' Update: Square Enix To Release 2 New Series This Year!

Square Enix has officially released new video trailers for "Kingdom Hearts 3" and "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter". This is because the game will be releasing 2 new series this year.

According to VG 247, "Kingdom Hearts 3" is coming this year and there is also a prequel game. It will be released separately and fans don't know when exactly the "Kingdom of Hearts 3" will be released.

However, the said game was originally announced back in 2013, before the "Kingdom Hearts 3" will be launched, the prologue chapter, "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter", is already out last January 24.

With that being said, Kotaku reports that Square Enix officially released some videos, showcasing the new series of "Kingdom Hearts". But not only the game's remastered version but they've also shown the new chapters that will be added into the game to help fill the story gap before they released the "Kingdom Hearts 3".

The "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue" game that exists to help the gamer to be ready to jump into another world of "Kingdom of Hearts 3". This game does not need any card that means, players don't need a card to play "Kingdoms Hearts".

Since the Kingdom of Heart is confusing because it has too many series that continuously stacks iteration in every series, many prequels and interrelates and ending with an incomprehensible mess. The "Kingdom of Hearts" series is divided into essential, important and unimportant titles that will allow gamers to play the game as long as they have either PS3 or PS4.

"Kingdom of Hearts" is a series of action RPG published by Square Enix under the director of Tetsuya Nomura. This is the collaboration of Square Enix and Disney. It is a story of Light overcoming the Darkness with the power of Friendship.