Warner Bros saves Disney Infinity's Avalanche Software; Working on Cars 3

The once shuttered studio that became famous for creating the Disney Infinity series, was bought by Warner Bros. which includes also the rights to Avalanche's Octane engine technology. The Disney Infinity Series was comprised of a series of video games that enables players to control in-game characters by putting them on top of an NFC-reading device.

According to Digital Trends, Disney closed down Avalanche Software after its market sales declined in 2016.This eventually meant the death of the Disney Infinity series. However, Warner Bros. decided to buy the company, hiring studio co-founder John Blackburn as its new CEO.

David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, stated via Coming Soon, "It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome Avalanche Software into our development stable, and we look forward to working with our new team, Pixar Animation Studios, and [Disney] to create Cars 3 based on the upcoming film and hugely popular franchise. The Avalanche talent and technology are a great addition to our group of outstanding developers, and we are excited for this Cars 3 game as well as all of the future games the team will create under John's leadership."

Business Wire has learned that the Octagon technology, as developed by the Avalanche Software team, will be used to produce Cars 3. Venturebeat reported that the Disney Pixar Cars franchise has earned more than $1 billon at the box office worldwide, and has been very popular with families for its games. This includes Cars 2: The Video Game which has sold several millions of copies in 2011.

The upcoming movie "Cars 3" and its video game counterpart is the latest in potentially a long line of collaborations between the movie and gaming industries. This collaboration has produced many of the Lego titles in many of the top franchises of Disney.