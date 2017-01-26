'Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro' MX4D Version Now Available

The much-awaited anime comeback of 1979 Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro is finally on the big screen MX4D screening.

According to Otaku Mode, "Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro" has officially hit the big screens in an MX4D version. That means it's realistic facilitated with the used of seat movements, wind, stroboscopes, and vibration. The much-awaited comeback of Lupin the III is just an adaptation of classics in Japan.

The anime film sold out for 9816 tickets and earned 2, 595, 200 yen for the first 3 days in the cinema around 17 theater around Japan having a high view rent last year. That is why the Entertainment decides to put it to the big screen for a limited time only. The first 1,700 people to arrived to watch the most awaited comeback of Lupin III will get a special postcard of the said movie according to

Anime News Network has learned that "Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro" is the first feature film movie directed by Hayao Miyazaki that featured the thief master Lupin III, this manga is created by Monkey Punch.

It's based on the digital remastered version released last 2014, the latest technology removed the stains from the old film and they manually worked it, they equipped the latest technology, sound effects as they added the new version MX4D by Sony and Dynamo Amusement it includes the seats and the blast of waters.

The production of Lupin III series since 1971, get more challenges over the years of airing it in televisions, since it shows realistic elements and details, seeing handguns and vehicles and making the adaptation stereo of the anime series completed, and creating it in MX4D version of the much-awaited comeback of "Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro", will be a masterpiece that will love by all the fans who waited to the comeback of the anime series.