'24: Legacy' Season 1 Comic Book Prequel Coming Soon; Episode 1 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

"24: Legacy" Season 1 will finally have a comic book prequel soon. Plus, cast meTony Almeida returns and the official plot description of the premiere episode '12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM' is here.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "24: Legacy" Season 1 is officially having its own comic book prequel. Courtesy by IDW Publishing the comics tells the story of Jack Bauer's replacement.

Beginning this April 2017, the five-issue "24: Legacy" will elaborate on the origin of Eric Carter (played by Corey Hawkins) and his transition to becoming a national hero and hunted man.

Tony Almeida played by Carlos Bernard will be returning as a prisoner with a scruffy looking goatee. TV Line reported that the former CTU agent was sentenced for life in solitary confinement. The return of the CTU Director-turned-vengeful-terrorist excites the fans of the series and left them speculating on what will be Almeida has to offer to the show.

As for the official plot synopsis of the premiere episode, Spoilers Guide notes, "When an attempt on U.S. Army Sergeant ERIC CARTER's (Corey Hawkins) life is made after his return home from a mission to kill terrorist leader Bin Khalid, he discovers that he and his fellow Rangers' identities have been compromised.

Carter enlists the help of former National Director of CTU, Rebecca Ingram (Miranda Otto), who quarterbacked the raid that killed Khalid and is one of the few who knew the Rangers' identities. Together they work to uncover a sophisticated terrorist network in a race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil."

"24: Legacy" Season 1 episode 1 is titled as "12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, February 5, 2017, at 4:46 p.m. first and exclusive on FOX Network.

"24: Legacy" is an upcoming American television series produced for the Fox network. The series is a spin-off of "24" which was created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran.