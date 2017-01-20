'Shadowhunters' Season 2: Matthew Daddario, Alberto Rosende, new EP Teases Spoilers; Episode 6 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Cast members Matthew Daddario, Alberto Rosende, and the new EP of "Shadowhunters" Season 2 shared some details on what fans should expect in the future episodes. Furthermore, the official plot synopsis and promo clip of episode 6 "Iron Sisters" is provided here.

Cast members Matthew Daddario and Alberto Rosende revealed to People that there will be a hell lot of blood in the show's sophomore run. However, there will also be tender moments between the core cast, most notably, between Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) and Alec. Daddario teased that #Malec will reach the "honeymoon phase" in the next episodes.

In addition to that, the new series may soon introduce Sebastian, a fan-favorite and one of author Cassandra Clare's craziest creations. Shadowhunter's Powers That Be has confirmed that Sebastian will arrive in the story during the second half of the new series, TV Line reported.

The new executive producer of the show said that those who know the history of the new character knows that he was born and raised in hell. This means that they should cast a character who can present the duality that Valentine portrayed.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 6. Spoilers Guide notes, "Isabelle Lightwood's (Emeraude Toubia) secret may be revealed. Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) and Isabelle head to The Citadel looking for answers.

To help get answers to what Valentine may be planning, Isabelle and Clary are sent on a mission to visit the Iron Sisters. Once there, more truths may be revealed than Izzy and Clary planned. On a mission of their own, Simon Lewis (Alberto Rosende) and Maia Roberts (Alisha Wainright) are determined to find Luke Garroway (Isaiah Mustafa) who is still missing after the demon attack at the Institute.

Meanwhile, Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr.) and Alec Lightwood (Matthew Daddario) finally go on their first date."

"Shadowhunters" Season 2 episode 6 is titled as "Iron Sisters". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. ET first and exclusive on Freeform.