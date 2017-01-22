Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Episode 8 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed: Season 4 Officially Renewed

By Staff Reporter
Jan 22, 2017
'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 episode 3 'Chapter Fifty-Two'

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 episode 3 'Chapter Fifty-Two'(Photo : Facebook/Jane the Virgin)

"Jane The Virgin" Season 3 has offically been picked up for season 4. Plus, the official plot description and promo clip for episode 8 "Chapter Fifty-Two" is provided here.

According to Deadline, "Jane the Virgin" Season 3 will officially continue for season 4. The series will be one of the seven returning shows this fall. Other shows include "Arrow" Season 6, "The Flash" Season 4, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 3, "Supergirl" Season 3 and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Season 3.

Aside from that, Johnny Messner has been recently tapped for a recurring role on the show opposite Grobglas. Messner will play the role of Chuck, also known as "Chuck the Marauder," the new owner of an adults-only hotel.

Chuck likes Gators but hates kids and hotels that serve them. When he is introduced, he crosses paths with Petra because they have zoning issues to work out, among other things. The two characters will reportedly have a love-hate relationship, which will probably take Petra's attention away from Rafael for a while.

Messner is known for his roles in feature films such as "Tears of the Sun," "Running Scared," and "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid."

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 8, Spoilers Guide notes, "Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) finds it difficult to stop meddling in other people's relationships, especially Xiomara 'Xo' Villanueva (Andrea Navedo) and Rafael Solano's (Justin Baldoni.) Rogelio De La Vega (Jamie Camil) makes an unorthodox agreement with his matchmaker.

Petra Solano (Yael Grobglas) goes to great lengths to find out if Rafael is working against her. Michael Cordero Jr. (Brett Dier), with Jane's help, makes an important life decision with Jane's help. Meanwhile, Rafael gets some upsetting news that leaves him reeling."

"Jane the Virgin" Season 3 episode 8 is titled as "Chapter Fifty-Two". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 23, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on The CW.

